Partners Value Split Corp. Announces 2024 Annual Results

TORONTO, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Split Corp. (the “Company”, TSX: PVS.PR.G, PVS.PR.H, PVS.PR.I, PVS.PR.J, PVS.PR.K, PVS.PR.L) announced today that the net asset value per unit was $171.41 at December 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023 – $124.10). All amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Income available for distribution for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $85 million, compared to $73 million in the prior year. The increase in income was primarily attributable to the increase in dividend rate per share by Brookfield Corporation (the “Corporation”) and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (the “Manager”). During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company declared and paid dividends in the amount of $79 million

(December 31, 2023 – $50 million) to the holders of its capital shares.

The net comprehensive income for the year ended December 31, 2024, of $2.6 billion was primarily driven by unrealized mark-to-market movement on the share prices of the Corporation and the Manager shares. The Corporation share price was $57.45 as at December 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023 – $40.12) and the Manager share price was $54.19 as at December 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023 – $40.17).

The Company’s capital shares, and preferred shares are referred to collectively as units, with each unit consisting of one capital share and one preferred share (“unit”). The net asset value per unit is posted monthly on our website at www.partnersvaluesplit.com.

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the years ended December 31

(Thousands of US dollars, except per unit amounts) 2024 2023 Income Dividend income $ 83,728 $ 71,767 Other investment income 1,265 1,817 84,993 73,584 Expenses Management fees (18) (19) Audit fees (25) (21) Administrative and other (327) (278) (370) (318) Income available for distribution 84,623 73,266 Distributions paid on senior preferred shares and debentures (31,011) (31,859) Income available for distribution to junior preferred and capital shares 53,612 41,407 Change in unrealized and realized value of investment 2,491,751 1,379,718 Amortization of share issuance costs (3,211) (3,233) Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) 72,344 (19,872) Net comprehensive income $ 2,614,496 $ 1,398,020 Comprehensive income per unit $ 53.64 $ 28.71





Quarterly distribution rate per senior preferred share (C$) – Class AA, Series 9 0.3063 0.3063 – Class AA, Series 10 0.2938 0.2938 – Class AA, Series 11 0.2969 0.2969 – Class AA, Series 12 0.2750 0.2750 – Class AA, Series 13 0.2781 0.2781 – Class AA, Series 14 0.3438 N/A



As at December 31, 2024, the Company owned 120 million Class A Limited Voting shares of the Corporation, and 30 million Class A Limited Voting Shares of the Manager, which together generate cash flow through dividend payments that fund quarterly fixed cumulative preferential dividends for the holders of the Company’s preferred shares and provide the holders of the Company's capital shares the opportunity to participate in any capital appreciation of the Brookfield shares.

Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long‐term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. This capital is allocated across three core businesses: asset management, wealth solutions and operating businesses. The Corporation is listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BN and BN.TO respectively. The Company’s investment in Corporation represents approximately an

8% interest in the Corporation.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity and credit as of December 31, 2024. The Manager is listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.TO respectively. The Company’s investment in Manager represents approximately a 7% interest in the Manager.

For further information, contact Investor Relations at 416-643-7621.



