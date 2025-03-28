Travel Advisory: Lane Shifts on Route 146 Start April 3

RHODE ISLAND, March 28 - As part of improvements to Route 146 in North Smithfield, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will implement two changes to the traffic patterns starting April 3 at 9 p.m.

RIDOT will shift the northbound lanes on the flyover 12 feet to the right to free up space where a southbound lane will eventually be put in place. This change will provide one lane northbound on the flyover and one at ground level. Travelers should not notice this shift. The existing northbound and southbound lanes at grade will remain in place.

On April 11, a second lane shift will occur to provide one lane southbound on the flyover. The final configuration will be one lane in each direction at the flyover and at ground level. The traffic signal will be adjusted to ensure that the intersection functions at maximum efficiency. These changes will be in place until the end of the year.

The Route 146 Improvement Project will replace multiple bridges, repave 8 miles of road and eliminate congestion at the intersection of Sayles Hill Road and Route 146. Approximately 171,000 vehicles use Route 146 daily.