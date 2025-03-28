ThinkCareBelieve: America, Week 10 under President Trump's Leadership

An Incredible Week to Remember

Washington, DC, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







ThinkCareBelieve's Main Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/03/28/america-week-10-under-president-trumps-leadership/

ThinkCareBelieve's Article on Ukraine, Zionism and the Khazars: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/03/27/ukraine-zionism-and-the-khazars/





ThinkCareBelieve has published two articles in this action-packed Week 10 of the Trump 2.0 Administration. The first article asks residents of Florida and Wisconsin to get out and vote early in their states, particularly Wisconsin because if conservative Brad Schimel does not win, the court will redraw Congressional maps and seats will be lost. The article covers Pressers, President Trump's second Cabinet Meeting, his U.S. Ambassador meeting, Celebrations of Medal of Honor Recipients and Women's HIstory Month, signings of important Executive Orders and Proclamations, and progress toward durable lasting peace in Europe and the Middle East. The article shows the all important Executive Order to protect the integrity of American Elections and how inflation, grocery and gas prices all came down this week with the price of eggs falling drastically below $3.00/dozen.

There were some major arrests this week and the article covers the arrest of 1 of the top 3 members of MS-13 in Virginia and the FBI announcing the arrests of 3 of America's Top 10 Most Wanted. The article shows updates with DOGE and an assessment of President Trump's economic plan and how he plans to balance get the budget balanced. Then once it is, the article explains how President Trump plans to eliminate taxes for all those making less than $150,000/year and Elon Musk announcing that the social security benefits of all those who are legitimately receiving it going up. The article also highlights the new manufacturing coming to America in the car industry with billions of dollars promised to be spent by Hyundai, Stallantis, Volkswagen, Honda, Nissan, Rolls-Royce, and Volvo, with $4 trillion of companies moving their companies back to the United States of America. Article found here.

Week 10 proved to be a testament to America's Fighting Spirit!

ThinkCareBelieve's second article covers the ancient roots of Ukraine and the connections back the ancient empire of Khazaria. It explains the difference between Judaism and Zionism and how Ukraine made an announcement that it saw itself as the New Israel, or Big Israel. ThinkCareBelieve's article also covers the challenges of bringing peace to a country that has been rife with corruption.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

###

CONTACT: Joanne COMPANY: ThinkCareBelieve EMAIL: joanne@thinkcarebelieve.blog WEB: thinkcarebelieve.blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.