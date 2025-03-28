Submit Release
Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

MONTREAL, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $258.1 million or $105.06 per share for the year ended December 31, 2024. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $83.6 million or $33.78 per share for the year 2023.

Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedarplus.ca

  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
  (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
  For the years ended
     
  December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
     
Net income attributable to common shareholders $258.1 $83.6
     
Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $105.06 $33.78
     

Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082


