AI Being Moved Forward in South Carolina Behind Efforts of SC Rep Jeff Bradley

South Carolina's strategy is to foster collaboration among the state's research institutions and increase the efficiency of state agencies.

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly reshaping the way we work, learn and govern. Our mission is to position South Carolina as a leader in the responsible and effective use of AI.” — SC Representative Jeff Bradley

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Carolina is taking bold steps to ensure its workforce, government, and economy are prepared for the era of artificial intelligence.SC Representative Jeff Bradley, who chairs the South Carolina House Regulations, Administrative Procedures, Artificial Intelligence & Cybersecurity Committee, is spearheading efforts to establish the state as a national leader in AI readiness.From shaping AI career pathways for students to launching new cybersecurity initiatives, Chairman Bradley is advancing new policies that will drive innovation, attract new industries, and enhance job opportunities for South Carolinians."AI is rapidly reshaping the way we work, learn, and govern,” said Bradley. “Our mission is to position South Carolina at the forefront of this transformation—ensuring our state is not only prepared but also a leader in the responsible and effective use of AI.”HILTON HEAD ISLAND CONFERENCEEarlier this month, Chairman Bradley met with Chief Information Officers (CIOs), Chief Research Officers, and AI Institute leaders from South Carolina’s three leading research universities—Clemson, the University of South Carolina (UofSC), and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) at an AI Roundtable event, hosted by the Palmetto Applied Research Council (PARC) on Hilton Head Island at the University of South Carolina-Beaufort Hospitality Campus.Representatives from the Department of Administration, the Department of Commerce, the SC Council on Competitiveness, and the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) also attended the conference.Susie Shannon, President of PARC, noted that discussions at the conference focused on creating a unified vision for AI research and education—emphasizing collaborative data infrastructure, workforce development, and stronger industry-academic partnerships.SOUTH CAROLINA’S AI STRATEGYBeyond fostering collaboration among research institutions, Bradley has been instrumental in developing South Carolina’s first-ever State of South Carolina AI Strategy, working closely with the SC Department of Administration to craft policies that promote the responsible use of AI within government.A significant milestone in this effort is the debut of the South Carolina AI Center of Excellence, a dedicated team within the Department of Administration that will assist state agencies in evaluating AI use cases, increasing efficiency, and mitigating risks.Bradley has also pushed for AI-driven advancements in public service, including the upcoming launch of an enhanced state website designed to use AI to help citizens access government services more efficiently.KEY PARTNERS IN CYBERSECURITYRecognizing the importance of cybersecurity in an AI-driven world, Chairman Bradley has recently partnered with South Carolina ETV and other organizations to develop cybersecurity awareness training for everyday citizens. Additionally, he is advocating for increased funding at the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to provide local governments with training and emergency assistance related to cyber threats and cybercrime."South Carolina must not only embrace AI innovation but also ensure our citizens and government are protected from emerging cyber risks,” said Bradley. “By combining cutting-edge research, workforce development, and cybersecurity preparedness, we are building a smarter, safer future for South Carolina."Bradley’s leadership in AI and cybersecurity continues to shape policies that will define the state’s technological and economic future. As the “Palmetto State” positions itself as a hub for AI-driven industries, he remains committed to advancing initiatives that will benefit businesses, educational institutions, and residents alike.

