DOH REOPENS RAMEN BONES

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Maui Food Safety Branch allowed Ramen Bones to reopen, issuing a green “pass” placard during a follow-up inspection on March 27, 2025. The establishment is operated by Ramen Bones Inc., and is located at 44 Ho‘okele St., in Kahului, Maui.

The establishment has eliminated all cockroach activity and removed all grease and food debris from kitchen surfaces since the initial routine inspection conducted on March 13, 2025. The DOH is allowing the restaurant to reopen and resume operations to the public. The restaurant has since worked with its professional pest control company to have multiple treatments conducted, and the implementation of a pest monitoring program to help prevent future infestations from occurring.

The DOH is requiring the establishment to continue:

Working with its pest control company to have weekly pest control treatments for a month, then move to biweekly and provide completed work orders to DOH; and,

Having the identified person in charge continue to demonstrate managerial control over procedures implemented for pest control and prevention.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation and employee hygiene practices.

To obtain restaurant inspection reports for Maui, please call the Maui Food Safety Branch at 808-984-8230. For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

