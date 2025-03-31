Constance Belle Mare Plage Hotel: Celebrating Cultural Heritage, Creativity, and Eco-consciousness in Mauritius

Constance Belle Mare Plage Hotel

Constance Belle Mare Plage Hotel in Mauritius has earned Platinum Green Globe certification, recognizing the hotel’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

This milestone reflects our dedication to sustainability, innovation, and collaboration with our stakeholders. Together, we’ve implemented impactful initiatives that inspire meaningful change.” — Naadir Goolamally, Sustainability Manager

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Constance Belle Mare Plage Hotel in Mauritius has earned its Platinum Green Globe certification, a prestigious recognition of the hotel’s long-term commitment to sustainability, environmental responsibility, and community engagement. This certification marks a significant milestone in the hotel’s journey toward achieving excellence in sustainable tourism, solidifying its position as a leader in responsible hospitality.Constance Belle Mare Plage Hotel has demonstrated a deep commitment to protecting the environment and creating a positive social impact by implementing range of sustainability initiatives that benefit both the local environment and the local community. Among its recent efforts, Constance Belle Mare Plage organized a lunch event at its esteemed Deer Hunter restaurant for residents of a nearby old age home. This initiative provided the elderly with a unique fine-dining experience, many for the first time, while promoting inclusivity and connection. Staff members and department heads personally served meals, fostering a sense of belonging and warmth. The event continued beyond the meal, with music, singing, and dancing, leaving a lasting impact on all who attended.Sustainability extends into the hotel’s innovative approach to reducing food waste through the “From Scrap to Sip” initiative. By repurposing fruit peels that would typically be composted, the hotel has developed handcrafted syrups that replace commercial alternatives in its cocktail creations. This simple yet effective practice has resulted in an annual reduction of 98 kg of food waste while enhancing the guest experience with environmentally conscious beverages. Guests have responded positively to this creative and sustainable approach, appreciating the thoughtful integration of eco-friendly practices into their stay.The hotel’s dedication to sustainability also encompasses support for the local economy through the “Anou Celebre Nou Pays” initiative. This initiative provides a valuable platform for small businesses and artisans to showcase their products directly to the hotel’s staff, promoting economic resilience within the community. Local vendors offered a diverse range of goods, including handmade jewelry, locally grown plants, traditional crafts, and unique bags, ensuring that purchases directly benefit the regional economy. By celebrating cultural heritage and creativity, the initiative aligns with the hotel’s broader sustainability goals, encouraging local sourcing and reducing the environmental impact of long supply chains.Green Globe certification acknowledges the hotel’s continuous efforts to implement responsible business practices that align with global sustainability standards. From reducing waste and fostering community engagement to supporting local businesses and pioneering innovative eco-friendly programs, Constance Belle Mare Plage continues to set new benchmarks for sustainable hospitality.As Sustainability Manager at Constance Belle Mare Plage Hotel, Naadir Goolamally expressed excitement for this milestone, “As Sustainability Manager at Constance Belle Mare Plage hotel, I am thrilled to celebrate our prestigious Green Globe Platinum Certification. This milestone reflects our unwavering dedication to sustainability, innovation, and collaboration with our stakeholders—our team members, partners, clients, and community. Together, we’ve implemented impactful initiatives that not only preserve our planet but also inspire meaningful change. This certification is a testament to our collective efforts and ongoing commitment to excellence in environmental stewardship.”Green Globe is a globally recognized certification for sustainable tourism, rewarding organizations that adhere to the highest environmental and social responsibility standards. It evaluates businesses based on their commitment to sustainability practices, including energy efficiency, waste management, and corporate social responsibility. Nestled along the pristine shores of Mauritius, Constance Belle Mare Plage is a luxury resort that harmonizes elegance with sustainability. Through its various initiatives, the hotel continues to enhance its guest experiences while preserving the environment and empowering local communities.About Constance Belle Mare Plage HotelSituated along picturesque white sand beaches on Mauritius' east coast, Constance Belle Mare Plage offers a luxurious retreat surrounded by lush tropical landscapes. The resort features a variety of accommodations, including rooms, suites, and private pool villas, all designed to provide comfort and elegance. Guests can indulge in gourmet dining experiences, rejuvenate at the world-class spa, and enjoy two 18-hole championship golf courses. Demonstrating a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, Constance Belle Mare Plage has implemented initiatives such as repurposing food waste into handcrafted syrups for cocktails and supporting local artisans through dedicated programs. These efforts have earned the resort the prestigious Green Globe certification, reflecting its dedication to responsible tourism and community engagement. For more information about Constance Belle Mare Plage Hotel and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.constancehotels.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For more information, please contact:Sneha MungurHealth and Safety OfficerConstance Belle Mare Plage HotelBelle Mare Plage, Belle MarePoste de Flacq 41602Mauritius, Indian OceanTel: +230 4022722Cel: +230 59437120sho@bellemareplagehotel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.