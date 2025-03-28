Submit Release
Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2025 First-Quarter Distributions for Purpose Specialty Lending Trust

TORONTO, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the 2025 first-quarter distributions for Purpose Specialty Lending Trust.

  Ticker
Symbol		 Distribution
per
share/unit 		Ex
Distribution
Date		 Record
Date		 Payable
Date
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A Unlisted $0.1215 03/31/2025 03/31/2025 04/22/2025
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F Unlisted $0.1255 03/31/2025 03/31/2025 04/22/2025
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class U Unlisted US $0.1665 03/31/2025 03/31/2025 04/22/2025
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A1, Series 2 Unlisted $0.1405 03/31/2025 03/31/2025 04/22/2025
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F, Series 3 Unlisted $0.1455 03/31/2025 03/31/2025 04/22/2025


About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $23 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


