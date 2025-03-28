DOLL AMIR & ELEY ATTORNEY AND LEGAL ANALYST DINA DOLL NAMED LOS ANGELES TIMES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP AWARD NOMINEE

Dina Doll

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP announced today that the Los Angeles Times has named Dina Doll as a nominee for its Executive Leadership Awards. According to the publication, Doll earned the recognition due to her “noteworthy success and accomplishments over the past 24 months.”As a distinguished attorney, mediator, and legal analyst, Doll is a sought-after commentator on high-profile legal-political and true-crime cases. She regularly provides expert analysis for leading media outlets, including CNN, The MeidasTouch Network, the Law & Crime Network, NewsNation, NBC News, Access Hollywood and KCRW’s All Things Considered to name a few. Engaging with a broad audience, she addresses legal inquiries on her social media platforms (@askDinaDoll), where her insightful commentary has garnered widespread attention. Notably, several of her viral TikTok videos were featured in the Netflix documentary Depp v. Heard.Beyond her legal and media contributions, Doll is an active civic leader. Since 2021, she has served as a delegate to the California Democratic Party, representing the 66th district. She is also a Manhattan Beach City Commissioner, a member of the MBUSD Parcel Tax Advisory Committee, and the Secretary of the Arab American Caucus of the California Democratic Party.Finalists and honorees for the Los Angeles Executive Leadership Awards will be announced on May 12.

