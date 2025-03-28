Submit Release
Ambow Education Announces Second Half and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

HybriU Expanding Digital Learning Opportunities, Powered by AI

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) (“Ambow” or the “Company”), an AI-driven educational technology company, today announced its financial and operating results for the 2024 second half1 and full fiscal year,2 ended December 31, 2024.

“In 2024, we achieved full-year profitability and reached key milestones that position us for sustained long-term growth, driven by our sharpened focus on HybriU adoption,” said Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow’s President, Chief Executive Officer, and acting Chief Financial Officer. “We increased revenue, improved margins and strengthened profitability throughout the year, highlighted by a $1.3 million HybriU licensing agreement in the fourth quarter—marking our continued expansion into international markets.”

HybriU is a cutting-edge, AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) innovation that transforms education, corporate conferencing and events by seamlessly integrating the physical and digital worlds for a smarter, more immersive experience. Designed to bridge the gap between in-person and remote interaction, HybriU delivers real-time AI automation, immersive engagement and intelligent collaboration across industries.

In the education sector, HybriU offers the only patented, plug-and-play solution that seamlessly integrates lecture capture, connectivity, AI, immersive technologies and big data analytics. This all-in-one platform simplifies deployment while delivering a rich, connected and data-informed phygital learning experience.

“Looking ahead to 2025, we will accelerate HybriU’s adoption across U.S. and international markets and further enhance our AI capabilities to deliver greater value to our partners. With a strong financial foundation, a lean operational structure, favorable AI tailwinds and a differentiated first-to-market solution, we are well-positioned to drive continued growth and increasing profitability,” Dr. Huang concluded.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $3.5 million, compared with $2.4 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the launch of HybriU.

  • Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.3 million, compared with $1.2 million in the same period of 2023. Gross profit margin was 65.7%, compared with 50.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

  • Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 13.3% to $1.3 million from $1.5 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to reduction in shared center expenses.

  • Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2024 improved to $1.0 million, compared with an operating loss of $0.3 million in the same period of 2023.

  • Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was $1.3 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023.

1 Financial results for the second half of 2024 have not been audited or reviewed by the Company’s independent registered accounting firm.

2 Financial results for the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 have been audited by the Company’s independent registered accounting firm.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues in fiscal year 2024 increased by 2.2% to $9.4 million from $9.2 million in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by revenue growth from the launch of HybriU, while partially offset by the closure of Bay State College.

  • Gross profit in fiscal year 2024 was $5.0 million, increasing from $2.5 million in 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in net revenues from HybriU and a reduction in payroll expenses and teaching costs upon the closure of Bay State College.

  • Operating expenses in fiscal year 2024 decreased by 16.2% to $5.7 million from $6.8 million in 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by reduced payroll expenses following the closure of Bay State College.

  • Operating loss in fiscal year 2024 narrowed to $0.7 million, compared with a loss of $4.3 million in 2023.

  • Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders in fiscal year 2024 was $0.3 million, or $0.005 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $3.2 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share in 2023.

  • As of December 31, 2024, Ambow maintained solid cash resources of $8.4 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $1.1 million and restricted cash of $7.3 million.

Contingencies

We are currently involved in two lawsuits concerning our leased property. Filed on July 15, 2024, by Art Block Investors, LLC et al., in the San Diego Superior Court (the “Court”), this unlawful detainer action seeks possession of premises occupied by NewSchool and recovery of $2,255,984.44 in past rent and common area maintenance (CAM) fees. Following trial, the Court issued a Proposed Statement of Decision awarding the plaintiffs possession and damages, with attorney's fees and costs (estimated $80,000–$100,000) to be determined. NewSchool has objected, but judgment is expected within 30 days, followed by a motion for fees. In addition, filed on September 6, 2024, in the San Diego Superior Court, Art Block Investors, LLC et al. alleges breach of contract and guaranty against NewSchool and Ambow Education Holdings Ltd., seeking $4,466,247.80, potentially offset by amounts recovered in the first lawsuit. We, as defendants, have answered and are contesting the claims; no pretrial or trial dates have been set. The Company continues to evaluate these matters. A reasonable estimate of the amount of any possible loss or range of loss cannot be made as of December 31, 2024.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a U.S.-based, AI-driven technology company offering phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, corporate conferencing and live events. Through its flagship platform, HybriU, Ambow is shaping the future of learning, collaboration and communication—delivering immersive, intelligent and real-time experiences across industries. For more information, visit Ambow’s corporate website at https://www.ambow.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Ambow and the industry. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Ambow undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Ambow believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For more information, please contact:
Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
E-mail: ir@ambow.com

or

Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +1 212 481 2050
E-mail: ambow@tpg-ir.com

 
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
 
    As of
December 31, 		    As of
December 31, 		 
    2023     2024  
    As Revised        
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 274     $ 1,123  
Restricted cash     9,781       7,318  
Accounts receivable, net     2,280       2,541  
Prepaid and other current assets     178       659  
Total current assets     12,513       11,641  
Non-current assets:                
Property and equipment, net     6       1,200  
Intangible assets, net     522       512  
Operating lease right-of-use asset     4,896       2,722  
Other non-current assets, net     2,629       1,296  
Total non-current assets     8,053       5,730  
                 
Total assets   $ 20,566     $ 17,371  
                 
LIABILITIES                
Current liabilities:                
Short-term borrowings     3,939       2,700  
Accounts payable     1,386       749  
Accrued and other liabilities     1,468       1,029  
Income taxes payable, current     510       12  
Operating lease liability, current     2,486       2,357  
Total current liabilities     9,789       6,847  
Non-current liabilities:                
Operating lease liability, non-current     4,349       3,787  
Total non-current liabilities     4,349       3,787  
                 
Total liabilities   $ 14,138     $ 10,634  
                 
EQUITY                
Preferred shares                
(US$ 0.003 par value; 1,666,667 shares authorized, nil issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2024)     -       -  
Class A Ordinary shares                
(US$ 0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and 66,666,667 shares authorized; 52,419,109 and 52,419,109 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively)     146       146  
Class C Ordinary shares                
(US$ 0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333 shares authorized; 4,708,415 and 4,708,415 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively)     13       13  
Additional paid-in capital     517,031       517,031  
Accumulated deficit     (510,634 )     (510,325 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     (128 )     (128 )
Total equity     6,428       6,737  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 20,566     $ 17,371  


 
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
 
    For the three months ended
September 30, 		    For the three months ended
December 31, 		 
    2023     2024     2023     2024  
NET REVENUES   　     　     　     　  
Educational program and services   $ 671     $ 1,168     $ 2,395     $ 1,527  
HybriU licensing     -       -       -       1,924  
Total net revenues     671       1,168       2,395       3,451  
COST OF REVENUES     　       　       　       　  
Educational program and services     (1,400 )     (1,004 )     (1,187 )     (1,193 )
                                 
GROSS (LOSS) PROFIT     (729 )     164       1,208       2,258  
Operating expenses:     　       　       　       　  
Selling and marketing     (330 )     (236 )     (296 )     (227 )
General and administrative     (903 )     (1,004 )     (912 )     (974 )
Research and development     (242 )     (144 )     (242 )     (144 )
Total operating expenses     (1,475 )     (1,384 )     (1,450 )     (1,345 )
                                 
OPERATING LOSS (INCOME)     (2,204 )     (1,220 )     (242 )     913  
                                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)     　       　       　       　  
Interest (expenses) income     (39 )     (114 )     15       (15 )
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net     21       -       (12 )     -  
Other (expenses) income, net     (12 )     146       94       49  
Gain on disposal of assets     -       -       1,400       -  
Total other (expenses) income     (30 )     32       1,497       34  
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX AND NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST     (2,234 )     (1,188 )     1,255       947  
Income tax (expenses) benefit     (1 )     -       -       334  
NET (LOSS) INCOME   $ (2,235 )   $ (1,188 )   $ 1,255     $ 1,281  
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests     -       -       -       -  
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS     (2,235 )     (1,188 )     1,255       1,281  
                                 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME, NET OF TAX     -       -       -       -  
                                 
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME     (2,235 )     (1,188 )     1,255       1,281  
　                                
Net (loss) income per share – basic and diluted   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.02     $ 0.02  
Net (loss) income per ADS – basic and diluted   $ (0.78 )   $ (0.42 )   $ 0.44     $ 0.45  
                                 
Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted net (loss) income per share     57,127,524       57,127,524       52,127,524       57,127,524  

  

 
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
 
    For the years ended December 31,  
    2023     2024  
NET REVENUES            
Educational program and services   $ 9,163     $ 7,468  
HybriU licensing     -       1,924  
Total net revenues   $ 9,163       9,392  
COST OF REVENUES                
Educational program and services     (6,669 )     (4,405 )
                 
GROSS PROFIT     2,494       4,987  
Operating expenses:                
Selling and marketing     (1,051 )     (1,013 )
General and administrative     (5,264 )     (4,258 )
Research and development     (484 )     (438 )
Total operating expenses     (6,799 )     (5,709 )
                 
OPERATING LOSS     (4,305 )     (722 )
                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)                
Interest expenses     (57 )     (63 )
Other (expenses) income, net     (199 )     255  
Gain on disposal of assets     1,400       -  
Total other income     1,144       192  
                 
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX AND NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST     (3,161 )     (530 )
Income tax (expenses) benefit     (14 )     839  
NET (LOSS) INCOME   $ (3,175 )   $ 309  
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests     -       -  
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS     (3,175 )     309  
                 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS, NET OF TAX     -       -  
                 
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS     (3,175 )     309  
　                
Net (loss) income per share – basic and diluted   $ (0.06 )   $ 0.0054  
Net (loss) income per ADS – basic and diluted   $ (1.20 )   $ 0.1080  
                 
Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted net (loss) income per share     56,333,003       57,127,524  

