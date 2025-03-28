Submit Release
Destination Pet Resolves Ongoing Legal Dispute with Trupanion

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination Pet announced today it has resolved an ongoing legal dispute with Trupanion. The matter of Trupanion, Inc. and Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. v. Destination Pet, Inc., Destination Pet LLC, Roy Stein, William Rebozo, and Robert Christensen, was settled and dismissed. Neither Destination Pet, nor the individuals, acknowledge any liability or wrongdoing.


DestinationPet@wearecsg.com

