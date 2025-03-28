Expo Experts, a TalentAlly Sub-Brand, Launches Clearance Match to Streamline Hiring of Cleared Talent

CHICAGO, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expo Experts, a sub-brand of TalentAlly, is proud to introduce its newest product. Clearance Match reduces costs and logistical challenges of hiring security cleared talent by strategically matching employers with individuals with active security clearance and over 2 years of post-education work experience.

With security clearance jobs projected to rise by 7 - 10% through 2025 , the demand for people who have already obtained their security clearance has become increasingly sought after by recruiters. With the introduction of Clearance Match, Expo Experts bridges this gap by efficiently pairing job seekers with recruiters based on their mutual requirements. Clearance Match streamlines recruitment in the security clearance industry by reducing employer search time and eliminating candidate clearance costs.

For employers, Clearance Match will reduce hiring costs for positions that require security clearance. Candidates on the platform must already have security clearance, preventing employers from having to pay the high costs of obtaining clearance for the people they hire. Furthermore, the intuitive and easy-to-use platform will simplify the logistics of filling highly specialized positions. Employers can search the candidate database based on security clearance level, skills and expertise, location, and salary expectations to only see candidates that meet their requirements.

Job seekers have the opportunity to explore career opportunities tailored to their expertise, goals, and clearance level, maximizing their opportunities and earning potential. This is a perfect solution for both passive and active job seekers. After creating a profile, job seekers will show up in employer searches when they meet all of the employer requirements. Alternatively, job seekers can actively express interest in specific jobs posted on the platform, and the platform presents the job seeker’s profile to the employer for consideration.

“At Expo Experts, we’ve built a trusted legacy of facilitating connections between top talent and employers, and Clearance Match takes that mission to the next level,” said Carrie Dunham, the co-Founder and Vice President of Sales for Expo Experts. “This innovative platform offers both candidates and employers a seamless, efficient experience. We couldn’t be more excited to launch this game-changing tool, and I look forward to seeing how it will shape the future of this security cleared hiring."

Visit clearancematch.com to learn more about Clearance Match, sign up as a job seeker, or post open jobs that require security clearance.

About Expo Experts, a TalentAlly Sub-Brand

Expo Experts, a sub-brand of TalentAlly, is one of North America's leading career fair companies, with over 20 years of experience specializing in STEM-focused recruitment. Established in 1999, Expo Experts was founded to address the growing challenges of digital-age recruiting by connecting employers with a highly targeted pool of niche candidates.

Known for its rigorous candidate screening process, Expo Experts ensures that only qualified professionals attend its events—distinguishing it from traditional job fair providers. In January 2023, TalentAlly acquired Expo Experts and integrated it into its job fair business unit, further strengthening its commitment to delivering high-impact, industry-specific hiring solutions.

About TalentAlly

TalentAlly is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to bridge the gap between diverse individuals and inclusive companies by providing a platform that empowers job seekers in their pursuit of fulfilling careers. We envision a world where individuals from minority groups have equal opportunities to thrive in workplaces that champion diversity, equity, and inclusion.

For more information about TalentAlly, please visit www.talentally.com .

Professional Diversity Network, Inc (IPDN)

TalentAlly is a business unit operated by Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

For more information about Professional Diversity Network, Inc, please visit www.ipdn.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about IPDN’s view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: any projections of earnings, revenue, or other financial items; any statements regarding the adequacy, availability, and sources of capital, any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding the future benefits of the investment described in this release, including the development of new revenue streams or the availability of distributions on any securities; any statements relating to the future reinstatement of the license described in this release by the applicable regulatory authorities; any statements concerning proposed new products, services, or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. IPDN may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about PDN’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, whether known or unknown, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “will make,” “will be,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “endeavor to,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and PDN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

