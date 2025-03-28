EZCORP Announces Closing of Private Offering of $300,000,000 of Senior Notes Due 2032

AUSTIN, Texas, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) (the “Company”), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, announced today the closing of its private offering of $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). The Notes were offered in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) or outside the United States to certain non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes are senior unsecured obligations of the Company and are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by certain of the Company’s wholly owned domestic subsidiaries (the “Guarantors”) and may be guaranteed in the future by certain other existing and future subsidiaries that guarantee certain indebtedness of the Company or any Guarantor.

The Notes bear interest at a rate of 7.375% per annum, payable semiannually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on October 1, 2025. The Notes will mature on April 1, 2032, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased in accordance with their terms prior to such date.

The net proceeds from the offering were approximately $292.5 million, after deducting the initial purchasers’ discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by us. The Company expects to use approximately $103.4 million of the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repay its outstanding 2.375% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025 at maturity. The Company intends to use any excess proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The Notes were offered in a private placement, solely to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, or outside the United States to certain non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The offer and sale of the Notes and related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

