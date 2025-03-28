Conifer Holdings Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
TROY, Mich., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) (“Conifer” or the “Company”) today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
Year End 2024 Financial Highlights
- Net income allocable to common shareholders of $23.5 million
- $61 Million gain on sale of insurance agency operations in August 2024
- Continuing Personal Lines business profitable for the fourth quarter of 2024
- Book value per share of $1.76 as of December 31, 2024
Management Comments
Brian Roney, CEO of Conifer, commented, “2024 was indeed a transitional year for Conifer Holdings as we successfully sold our insurance agency operations, paid down considerable debt, further strengthened reserves, streamlined our organization overall, and focused our production efforts on select personal lines going forward.”
Reduction of Commercial Lines Business
For the full year 2024, total Gross Written Premium was down almost 50% from the prior year, and Net Earned premium was down 27.5% for the same period. As a result of the sale of Conifer’s insurance agency operations, completed in August 2024, we anticipated and planned for this significant decline in Commercial Lines revenue. We expect Commercial Lines business to represent a diminishing percentage of total gross written premium going forward.
Future premiums are expected to consist primarily of Personal Lines business, notably our homeowner’s insurance portfolio in Texas and the Midwest. As detailed in the Personal Lines results overview below, gross written premium for those lines of business for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 10.6% from the prior year period and increased 23.4% for the full year 2024 over the prior year.
Additional information regarding the disposal of Conifer’s agency business and its impact on future Company operations can be found in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report to be filed March 28, 2025 on Form 10-K.
2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Overview
|At and for the
Three Months Ended December 31,
|At and for the
Year Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|
% Change
|2024
|2023
|
% Change
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Gross written premiums
|$
|13,683
|$
|24,398
|-43.9
|%
|$
|72,053
|$
|143,834
|-49.9
|%
|Net written premiums
|9,526
|15,329
|-37.9
|%
|49,338
|68,688
|-28.2
|%
|Net earned premiums
|12,708
|14,821
|-14.3
|%
|60,862
|83,935
|-27.5
|%
|Net investment income
|1,352
|1,411
|-4.2
|%
|5,763
|5,447
|5.8
|%
|Net realized investment gains (losses)
|-
|(20
|)
|**
|(125
|)
|(20
|)
|**
|Change in fair value of equity investments
|(21
|)
|13
|261.5
|%
|(203
|)
|608
|-133.4
|%
|Net income (loss) allocable to common shareholders
|(25,382
|)
|(19,479
|)
|-30.3
|%
|23,530
|(25,923
|)
|**
|Net income (loss) allocable to common shareholders
|$
|(2.08
|)
|$
|(1.59
|)
|-30.3
|%
|$
|1.93
|$
|(2.12
|)
|per share, diluted
|Adjusted operating income (loss)*
|(25,821
|)
|(19,411
|)
|-33.0
|%
|(34,558
|)
|(27,867
|)
|-24.0
|%
|Adjusted operating income (loss) per share, diluted*
|$
|(2.11
|)
|$
|(1.59
|)
|-32.7
|%
|$
|(2.83
|)
|$
|(2.28
|)
|-24.1
|%
|Book value per common share outstanding
|$
|1.76
|$
|0.24
|$
|1.76
|$
|0.24
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|12,222,881
|12,222,881
|12,222,881
|12,220,551
|Underwriting ratios:
|Loss ratio (1)
|254.6
|%
|191.1
|%
|120.2
|%
|97.8
|%
|Expense ratio (2)
|38.3
|%
|40.6
|%
|35.8
|%
|37.1
|%
|Combined ratio (3)
|292.9
|%
|231.7
|%
|156.0
|%
|134.9
|%
|* The "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section of this release defines and reconciles data that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles.
|** Percentage is not meaningful
|(1) The loss ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations.
|(2) The expense ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of policy acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations.
|(3) The combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% indicates an underwriting loss.
2024 Fourth Quarter Gross Written Premium
Gross written premiums decreased 43.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $13.7 million, compared to $24.4 million in the prior year period. This decrease reflects the Company’s operational shift away from commercial lines insurance business given the sale of our agency group earlier in the year.
Commercial Lines Financial and Operational Review
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|% Change
|
2024
|
2023
|
% Change
|(dollars in thousands)
|Gross written premiums
|$
|3,124
|$
|14,850
|-79.0
|%
|$
|26,686
|$
|107,078
|-75.1
|%
|Net written premiums
|488
|7,009
|93.0
|%
|14,541
|36,580
|-60.2
|%
|Net earned premiums
|4,254
|7,296
|-41.7
|%
|28,160
|59,221
|-52.4
|%
|Underwriting ratios:
|Loss ratio
|650.8
|%
|316.7
|%
|184.8
|%
|105.7
|%
|Expense ratio
|33.8
|%
|38.4
|%
|29.8
|%
|35.5
|%
|Combined ratio
|684.6
|%
|355.1
|%
|214.6
|%
|141.2
|%
|Contribution to combined ratio from net
|(favorable) adverse prior year development
|550.9
|%
|205.5
|%
|118.5
|%
|32.3
|%
|Accident year combined ratio (1)
|133.7
|%
|149.6
|%
|96.1
|%
|108.9
|%
|(1) The accident year combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio, less changes in net ultimate loss estimates from prior accident year loss reserves. The accident year combined ratio provides management with an assessment of the specific policy year's profitability and assists management in their evaluation of product pricing levels and quality of business written.
The Company’s commercial lines production was down 79% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and represented roughly 23% of total gross written premium in quarter. Commercial Lines net earned premium was down 41.7% for the same period. The Commercial Lines loss ratio for the quarter increased significantly as the Company’s management focused on additional commercial lines reserve strengthening overall.
Personal Lines Financial and Operational Review
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
% Change
|
2024
|
2023
|
% Change
|(dollars in thousands)
|Gross written premiums
|$
|10,559
|$
|9,548
|10.6
|%
|$
|45,367
|$
|36,756
|23.4
|%
|Net written premiums
|9,038
|8,320
|8.6
|%
|34,797
|32,108
|8.4
|%
|Net earned premiums
|8,454
|7,525
|12.3
|%
|32,702
|24,714
|32.3
|%
|Underwriting ratios:
|Loss ratio
|55.2
|%
|69.0
|%
|64.6
|%
|78.9
|%
|Expense ratio
|40.6
|%
|42.7
|%
|41.1
|%
|40.7
|%
|Combined ratio
|95.8
|%
|111.7
|%
|105.7
|%
|119.6
|%
|Contribution to combined ratio from net
|(favorable) adverse prior year development
|0.9
|%
|-2.6
|%
|0.8
|%
|-5.6
|%
|Accident year combined ratio
|94.9
|%
|114.3
|%
|104.9
|%
|125.2
|%
Personal Lines premium represented 77% of total gross written premium for the fourth quarter of 2024. Personal Lines production increased 10.6% from the prior year period to $10.6 million for the quarter, led by growth in the Company’s low-value dwelling line of business in Texas and the Midwest.
Despite storm activity in the full year, the combined ratio for personal lines business improved significantly in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.
Combined Ratio Analysis
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|Underwriting ratios:
|Loss ratio
|254.6
|%
|191.1
|%
|120.2
|%
|97.8
|%
|Expense ratio
|38.3
|%
|40.6
|%
|35.8
|%
|37.1
|%
|Combined ratio
|292.9
|%
|231.7
|%
|156.0
|%
|134.9
|%
|Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable)
|adverse prior year development
|185.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|55.3
|%
|21.2
|%
|Accident year combined ratio
|107.9
|%
|131.7
|%
|100.7
|%
|113.7
|%
Net Investment Income
Net investment income increased 5.8% to $5.8 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, compared to $5.4 million in the prior year period.
Change in Fair Value of Equity Securities
During the quarter, the Company reported a loss of $21,000 from the change in fair value of equity investments, compared to a $13,000 gain in the prior year period.
Net Income (Loss) allocable to common shareholders
The Company reported a net loss allocable to common shareholders of $25.4 million, or $2.08 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year 2024, the Company reported net income allocable to common shareholders of $23.5 million, or $1.93 per share.
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported an adjusted operating loss of $25.8 million, or $2.11 per share. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
About Conifer Holdings
Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based property and casualty holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Conifer offers specialty insurance coverage for both commercial and personal lines, marketing through independent agents. The Company is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol CNFR. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.ir.cnfrh.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, and include Conifer’s expectations regarding future revenue, premiums, earnings, its capital position, expansion, and business strategies. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information. The forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including those described in our Form 10-K (“Item 1A Risk Factors”) filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025 and subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws or regulations.
Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures
Conifer prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Statutory data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules as defined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual, and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP data.
We believe that investors’ understanding of Conifer’s performance is enhanced by our disclosure of adjusted operating income. Our method for calculating this measure may differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. We define adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding: 1) net realized investment gains and losses, 2) change in fair value of equity securities 3) other gains and 4) net income from discontinued operations. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance.
Reconciliations of adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating income (loss) per share:
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|(dollar in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(25,382
|)
|$
|(19,460
|)
|$
|24,347
|$
|(25,904
|)
|Less:
|Net realized investment gains (losses)
|-
|(20
|)
|(125
|)
|(20
|)
|Change in fair value of equity securities
|(21
|)
|13
|(203
|)
|608
|Other gains
|646
|-
|646
|-
|Net income from discontinued operations
|(186
|)
|(42
|)
|58,587
|1,375
|Impact of income tax expense (benefit) from adjustments *
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|$
|(25,821
|)
|$
|(19,411
|)
|$
|(34,558
|)
|$
|(27,867
|)
|Weighted average common shares, diluted
|12,222,881
|12,222,881
|12,222,881
|12,220,551
|Diluted income (loss) per common share:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(2.08
|)
|$
|(1.59
|)
|$
|1.99
|$
|(2.12
|)
|Less:
|Net realized investment gains (losses)
|-
|-
|(0.01
|)
|-
|Change in fair value of equity securities
|-
|-
|(0.02
|)
|0.05
|Other gains
|0.05
|-
|0.06
|-
|Net income from discontinued operations
|(0.02
|)
|-
|4.79
|0.11
|Impact of income tax expense (benefit) from adjustments *
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted operating income (loss), per share
|$
|(2.11
|)
|$
|(1.59
|)
|$
|(2.83
|)
|$
|(2.28
|)
* The Company has recorded a full valuation allowance against its deferred tax assets as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. As a result, there were no taxable impacts to adjusted operating income from the adjustments to net income (loss) in the table above after taking into account the use of NOLs and the change in the valuation allowance.
|Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(dollars in thousands)
|December 31
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Assets
|Investment securities:
|Debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $117,827 and
|$
|105,665
|$
|122,113
|$135,370, respectively)
|Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $1,836 and $2,385, respectively)
|1,603
|2,354
|Short-term investments, at fair value
|21,151
|20,838
|Total investments
|128,419
|145,305
|Cash and cash equivalents
|27,654
|10,663
|Premiums and agents' balances receivable, net
|9,901
|29,364
|Receivable from Affiliate
|-
|1,047
|Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses
|84,490
|70,807
|Reinsurance recoverables on paid losses
|6,919
|12,619
|Prepaid reinsurance premiums
|6,088
|28,908
|Deferred policy acquisition costs
|6,380
|6,405
|Receivable from contingent considerations
|8,070
|-
|Other assets
|3,735
|7,036
|Assets from discontinued operations
|-
|3,452
|Total assets
|$
|281,656
|$
|315,606
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
|$
|189,285
|$
|174,612
|Unearned premiums
|30,590
|65,150
|Reinsurance premiums payable
|1
|246
|Debt
|11,932
|25,061
|Funds held under reinsurance agreements
|25,829
|24,550
|Premiums payable to other insureds
|-
|13,986
|Liabilities from discontinued operations
|-
|4,083
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|2,494
|5,029
|Total liabilities
|260,131
|312,717
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Shareholders' equity:
|Series A Preferred stock, no par value (10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 1,000
|issued and outstanding, respectively)
|-
|6,000
|Common stock, no par value (100,000,000 shares authorized; 12,222,881
|issued and outstanding, respectively)
|98,178
|98,100
|Accumulated deficit
|(63,153
|)
|(86,683
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(13,500
|)
|(14,528
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|21,525
|2,889
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|281,656
|$
|315,606
|Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|Revenue and Other Income
|Premiums
|Gross earned premiums
|$
|19,721
|$
|38,115
|$
|106,612
|$
|146,572
|Ceded earned premiums
|(7,013
|)
|(23,294
|)
|(45,750
|)
|(62,637
|)
|Net earned premiums
|12,708
|14,821
|60,862
|83,935
|Net investment income
|1,352
|1,411
|5,763
|5,447
|Net realized investment gains (losses)
|-
|(20
|)
|(125
|)
|(20
|)
|Change in fair value of equity securities
|(21
|)
|13
|(203
|)
|608
|Other gains
|646
|-
|646
|-
|Other income
|41
|144
|328
|552
|Total revenue and other income
|14,726
|16,369
|67,271
|90,522
|Expenses
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses, net
|32,349
|28,470
|73,302
|82,413
|Policy acquisition costs
|3,535
|2,392
|13,335
|15,797
|Operating expenses
|3,165
|3,969
|11,831
|16,738
|Interest expense
|862
|845
|4,883
|3,206
|Total expenses
|39,911
|35,676
|103,351
|118,154
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|(25,185
|)
|(19,307
|)
|(36,080
|)
|(27,632
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|11
|111
|(1,840
|)
|(353
|)
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(25,196
|)
|$
|(19,418
|)
|$
|(34,240
|)
|$
|(27,279
|)
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|(186
|)
|(42
|)
|58,587
|1,375
|Net income (loss)
|(25,382
|)
|(19,460
|)
|24,347
|(25,904
|)
|Series A Preferred Stock Dividends and Redemption premium
|-
|19
|817
|19
|Net income (loss) allocable to common shareholders
|(25,382
|)
|(19,479
|)
|23,530
|(25,923
|)
|Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(2.06
|)
|$
|(1.59
|)
|$
|(2.87
|)
|$
|(2.23
|)
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|4.79
|$
|0.11
|Net income (loss) allocable to common shareholders
|$
|(2.08
|)
|$
|(1.59
|)
|$
|1.93
|$
|(2.12
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding,
|basic and diluted
|12,222,881
|12,222,881
|12,222,881
|12,220,551
For Further Information:
Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840
ir@cnfrh.com
