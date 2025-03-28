Lt. Gov. Luke – RELEASE: Promoting Hawaiʻi’s Agricultural Sector

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

SYLVIA LUKE

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

KE KEʻENA O KA HOPE KIAʻĀINA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 28, 2025

PROMOTING HAWAIʻI’S AGRICULTURAL SECTOR

Hawaiʻi Leaders Advocate for Agriculture Issues in Washington, D.C.

HONOLULU — A delegation of over 20 leaders in farming, ranching, and commerce returned after completing a successful visit with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in Washington, D.C. This marked the 2nd Annual Hawaiʻi-USDA Policy Summit, led by Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, and focused on highlighting Hawaiʻi’s unique and essential agricultural sector at the federal level.

“Our first delegation visit with USDA gave participants an introduction to the vast support USDA offers all states and sparked the opportunity for greater partnership between USDA and Hawaiʻi,” said Lt. Gov. Luke. “We need to continuously strengthen local food production and support our agriculture community. Identifying key opportunities for collaboration with the USDA is crucial to ensure Hawaiʻi’s agricultural industry has the necessary resources to thrive.”

The delegation of state, non-profit, business, and community leaders marked the first state delegation to visit the USDA and meet with newly sworn-in U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

“Hawaiʻi’s agriculture feeds our nation and shapes its spirit,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins. “I am excited to continue working to put our farmers first and working to lift burdensome regulatory barriers.”

In addition to meeting with Secretary Rollins, the delegation had meetings with multiple agencies within the USDA, including Agricultural Research Service, Agriculture Marketing Service, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Farm Service Agency, Food Safety Inspection Service, National Agricultural Statistics Service, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement, and Rural Development.

The delegation also met with national industry associations, including the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

“The farmers and ranchers of Hawaiʻi are so grateful for Lieutenant Governor Luke’s foresight and creativity in putting this delegation together and the USDA’s quick response in providing this opportunity to us,” said Darren Strand, President of Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau. “Hawaiʻi agriculture has such unique obstacles and challenges, and these meetings help us align federal resources with our local, island needs. Strengthening the crucial relationship between Hawaiʻi and the USDA allows Hawaiʻi’s farmers and ranchers to thrive in uncertain times and evolving agricultural landscape.”

The visit provided local farmers, ranchers, and advocates the opportunity to express the critical role of Hawaiʻi agricultural production in communities statewide. Hawaiʻi’s agricultural imports and exports, truth in labeling, expanding biosecurity protections within the state, and supporting more production of local agriculture were key priorities of the policy summit.

“We have learned that when you show up, you show how serious you are about advocating for your needs,” said Nicole Galase, Managing Director of the Hawaii Cattlemen’s Council. “Bringing together such a wide representation of agriculture leaders shows a united voice for the State of Hawaiʻi — that we are an essential part of the US food system.”

2025 Hawaiʻi-USDA Policy Summit Attendees

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke

Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture Chairperson Sharon Hurd

Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen

Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism Deputy Director Dane Wicker

Senator Tim Richards

Office of Senator Mike Gabbard

Agribusiness Development Corporation

Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council

University of Hawaiʻi College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources

Alaska Airlines

Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau

Hawaii Cattlemen’s Council

Hawaii Crop Improvement Association

Hawaii Macadamia Nut Association

Island Harvest

Synergistic Hawaii

Agricultural Council

Bayer Hawaiʻi

Mahi Pono

Maui Gold Pineapple

