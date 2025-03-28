Legacy Network Powers Up Education With Major Blockchain Move – $LGCT Set To Become Global Currency Of Learning

RUGGEL, Liechtenstein, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold leap forward to redefine education worldwide, Legacy Network announces the expansion of it’s $LGCT token onto the Base blockchain.

This strategic upgrade is poised to establish $LGCT as the universal currency for education, enhancing global access and slashing transaction costs.

With an ecosystem bursting with innovative products powered by $LGCT, the company's ambition stretches far beyond traditional learning boundaries.

Deploying $LGCT onto the Base means enormous benefits for everyday users and investors alike. Expect near-zero transaction costs, effortless gas-free transactions, and enhanced liquidity. As Legacy Network positions $LGCT as a cornerstone in educational tech, the promise of new listings on prominent centralised exchanges amplifies excitement, ensuring easier global access and boosted market visibility. A key part of that vision is Legacy Academy, the company’s flagship mobile app, which blends gamification with self-improvement. Since its launch in July, the app has seen over 800,000 downloads globally, maintaining a strong 4.6-star user rating and resonating across diverse communities.

Operating fully regulated from Central Europe, Legacy Network sets high standards of compliance, backed by a dynamic team of 50 professionals combining expertise from technology, finance, and education to reshape learning as we know it.

With eyes fixed firmly on the future, Legacy Network remains steadfastly committed to dismantling traditional limitations in education. The upcoming Base blockchain integration is just one significant step within an ambitious, multifaceted strategy aimed at making $LGCT education's currency of choice.

