Destination sign work on H-1 Freeway to commence in April 2025

Main, News Posted on Mar 28, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of the continuation of destination sign work at various locations on the H-1 Freeway and their typical work schedules.

Beginning April 2025, crews will close two right lanes nightly on the eastbound H-1 Freeway near Kualakaʻi Parkway from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday through Thursday evenings for sign structure work. Work at this location may take approximately one month, weather permitting.

Starting in May 2025, crews will then move to westbound Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City for work on destination signs just before the Waipahu off-ramp. This will be a single left lane closure, Monday through Thursday evenings, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Work will then move to the westbound Kamehameha Highway for work on the Waiʻanae and Mililani/Wahiawā off-ramps with a single right lane closure, following the same night schedule. This work is expected to last from May through June 2025.

The next section of this work will take place over four months from July through October 2025 on Nimitz Highway, in the vicinity of Joint Base Pearl Harbor/ Hickam off-ramps. This single lane closure may be in either direction, nightly, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., Monday through Thursday.

The scope of this work includes concrete footing construction, drilled shafts and concrete pours.

Upon completion of footing and shaft work, crews will need to return for the installation of new destination signs with updated directional markings and Hawaiian spelling for the following destinations:

This work may require full closures of the roadway being worked on and will be announced as its scheduled. The estimated completion date of this work is Fall 2026.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures.

Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions. To view the weekly roadwork list for Oʻahu, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/.

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

###