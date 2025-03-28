Mark Clayton Signs Fair Pay Charter as Custodian for British Business in China

HONG KONG, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark moment for ethical business practices in Asia, Mark Clayton , CFO of C2W Group and Chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce South China, has officially signed the Fair Pay Charter, becoming both the Custodian of the Charter for British Business in China and the first business leader to sign the Charter in the region.The signing was witnessed by a distinguished delegation including British Consul General to Hong Kong Brian Davidson CMG, Deputy Consul General Sarah Robinson, Dr. Sir Billy Chan, UN Ambassador of the Charter for the Asia-Pacific, Paul McComb, Executive Director of the British Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong, and Sheikh Aliur Rahman OBE, creator of the Charter and CEO of the London Tea Exchange Alongside Mark Clayton, Dr. Manson Fok was formally appointed as the UN Ambassador of the Charter for China, marking another significant step in the global rollout of the Fair Pay Charter and its influence within China’s business landscape.The Fair Pay Charter is an international initiative advocating for liveable wages and the elimination of exploitative labour practices. Since its launch, the Charter has already resulted in wage increases for over 5.2 million workers in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, with its reach rapidly expanding across key global industries including the tea, textile, and manufacturing sectors. The Charter is also on track to become a UN Social Development Goal (SDG) by 2030, with the potential to impact up to one billion workers globally.“Signing the Fair Pay Charter was more than a symbolic act—it was a declaration of commitment,” said Mark Clayton. “At C2W, we are embedding the Charter’s principles into our CSR strategy, onboarding process, and supplier relationships. Fair pay is not just an aspiration—it’s a responsibility. I see the potential, this Charter could be one of the most important documents of the century, and I look forward to advocating these values across the British business community in China and encouraging others to take a stand for ethical, sustainable growth.”As a manufacturing and supply chain management company operating across Asia for 20 years, C2W is now actively working to incorporate the Charter’s standards into its supplier onboarding protocols and vendor code of conduct, setting a clear example for other international businesses in the region.Through his dual role as Custodian of the Charter for British Business in China and Chairman of BritCham South China, Mark Clayton aims to inspire more companies to align with the Charter and promote a business environment where fair pay is the norm, not the exception.About C2W GroupChina 2 West (C2W Group) is a 100% British-owned manufacturing and supply chain management company, supporting businesses with product development, quality control, and production in China. C2W owns and operates Shield Works, a state-of-the-art OEM manufacturing facility in Zhuhai, offering IP-secure manufacturing solutions for international clients.About the London Tea ExchangeThe London Tea Exchange is one of the world’s most exclusive luxury tea brands, committed to ethical sourcing and sustainability. With a mission to promote social impact through commerce, the Exchange offers over 1,200 varieties of rare and specialty teas sourced from more than 40 countries. The organisation plays a leading role in advancing fair pay and equitable labour practices across the global tea industry and beyond, and is the founding institution behind the Fair Pay Charter.About Mark ClaytonBorn in 1984, Mark Clayton is the CFO and a shareholder of C2W Group, a British-owned manufacturing and supply chain management company based in China. He also serves as Chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce South China and is a passionate advocate for ethical business practices, sustainability, and social impact. With two decades of experience operating in Asia, Mark brings a unique perspective on responsible leadership in international trade. He is actively involved in community initiatives, including the Come Together Community charity, and is dedicated to supporting British businesses both in the UK and China.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.