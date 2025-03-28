OpenDrives Unveils ‘Free Your Data’ Initiative with New Astraeus Cloud-Native Data Services Platform at the 2025 NAB Show

Repatriating Data, Restoring Control: OpenDrives Empowers Creative Organizations to Leverage the Power of Their Data with Astraeus

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenDrives, Inc. , a leading provider of software-defined data storage and services solutions, is making a bold statement at the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas: It’s time to take back control of your data. This ‘Free Your Data’ initiative is supported by the announcement of Astraeus, OpenDrives’ next-generation cloud-native data services platform.

With the debut of Astraeus at the show, OpenDrives is tackling the challenges faced by modern enterprises and media workflows by providing the flexibility and resiliency of the cloud, but without the compounding costs, security vulnerabilities, and unpredictable availability of critical resources. As organizations rethink their workflow architectures and consider data repatriation, Astraeus offers an economically scalable and cost-predictable alternative, delivering cloud-like agility and dynamic scalability without the cost and security limitations associated with traditional public cloud storage.

Astraeus complements the company’s award-winning Atlas data storage and management platform with its unique composability, where you only pay for the features you need in the form of two software bundles. Like Atlas, Astraeus will not charge per-capacity or for higher performance, an attractive benefit for organizations that are looking to scale back on their cloud spend without sacrificing capabilities. Both Atlas and Astraeus tout freedom of choice on where to move your data to with several certified hardware architectures and private cloud options to choose from.

Introducing Astraeus

Astraeus is a hardware-agnostic, cloud-native data services platform that merges high-performance storage with the ability to provision and manage integrated data services. This ensures seamless scale-out capabilities and cluster management for demanding workflows like AI/ML, Creative DevOps, VFX, and High-Performance Compute (HPC).

With Astraeus, organizations can easily repatriate their data, bringing both data and cloud-native applications back on-premises and into the security of a private cloud. Astraeus’ cloud-native architecture allows users to fully experience the dynamic flexibility of critical business applications and move them to a secure, cost-efficient platform without the complications that arise from rearchitecting for traditional infrastructure. Furthermore, with Astraeus’ innovative approach to data services, compute and storage resources can scale independently with your business needs and are easily managed with dynamic provisioning and orchestration capabilities. Creative and non-creative teams alike can now quickly spin-up/spin-down applications, access and manage massive data sets, and optimize resources for demanding workloads.

Unlike traditional cloud storage models, Astraeus follows an unlimited capacity pricing model, licensing per-node instead of per-capacity, enabling cost predictability and operational efficiency. This flexible model helps you break free from unpredictable cloud pricing structures and removes the anxiety of unexpected monthly increases.

"The industry is at a turning point, and businesses need the flexibility of cloud without the unpredictability of its costs," said Sean Lee, CEO of OpenDrives. "For years, organizations have been forced into cloud models that introduce complexity, cost variability, and data accessibility challenges. With Astraeus, we’re delivering a true cloud-native experience that puts you back in control, offering you the speed and scalability you expect, without the constraints of public cloud pricing. It’s more than just a storage or application platform; it’s a foundation for modern workflows, empowering creative and technical teams to manage, move, and leverage data in ways that drive innovation and efficiency. Whether it’s real-time collaboration, AI-driven automation, or high-performance computing, Astraeus is designed to evolve with your needs, ensuring performance, accessibility, and cost-predictability at every stage."

About OpenDrives

OpenDrives, Inc. delivers high-performance, economically scalable, and easy-to-use data storage and services solutions—powered by the company’s software-defined platform Atlas—purpose-built to optimize high-bandwidth, low-latency media workflows. Since 2011 OpenDrives has empowered content creators and creatives with seamless, fast, shared data access, collaboration, and management capabilities that help to break down data barriers and accelerate creativity and innovation. Thanks to world-class support, composable feature bundles that promise performance and cost predictability, and flexible deployment options across on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments, OpenDrives helps businesses effectively transform data and content into revenue. OpenDrives is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. To learn more about OpenDrives, visit www.opendrives.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



