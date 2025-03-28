NC Mining Commission to meet on April 8, 2025
The North Carolina Mining Commission will meet at 1 p.m. on April 8, 2025, in Raleigh. The public is invited to attend in person or online.
An agenda and supporting documents for the meeting will be posted on the Commission website prior to the meeting.
N.C. Mining Commission
- When: 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 8, 2024
- Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 26704 or join online
-
Webex Meeting
- Meeting ID: 2422 817 0806
- Passcode: MC_April2025
- Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll
- Access code: 2422 817 0806
- Passcode: 62027746
Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of the mining resources of the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.
