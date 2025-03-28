Inspire the Next Generation of Business Leaders – Speak or Exhibit at FBLA’s National Conference

Reston, VA, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Inc., the premier student business organization with more than 200,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide, is seeking dynamic and inspiring speakers and exhibitors for its highly anticipated National Leadership Conference (NLC). Taking place from June 29 – July 2 in Anaheim, CA, this premier event brings together more than 16,000 of the brightest young American leaders, aspiring entrepreneurs, and future industry trailblazers for an unmatched opportunity to learn, network, and compete.

“The FBLA National Leadership Conference is the pinnacle culmination of each student’s membership year,” said Jennifer Woods, FBLA’s president and CEO. “With over 100 educational sessions and workshops covering business skills, personal branding, career development, and life skills, our 2025 program is designed to provide students with real-world insights and practical strategies for future success.”

FBLA invites thought leaders, business experts, educators, and innovators to share their expertise and motivate the next generation of business professionals. Learn more my emailing conferences@fbla.org .

Companies looking to exhibit at the Future Leaders Expo can reserve a booth before June 20 by contacting Mike Hyatt at mhyatt@fbla.org . The registration fee is $2,000 for corporate booths and $1,500 for colleges and universities.

Don’t miss this opportunity to shape the future of business—join us in Anaheim and make an impact.

###

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 200,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org .

