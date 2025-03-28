Announcing Simple App: The Most Intuitive Crypto Wallet Redefining User Experience!





VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simple App , a groundbreaking solution poised to revolutionize the cryptocurrency space, is here! Let's be honest: the crypto industry has been plagued by an image problem. For the vast majority, it remains a perplexing realm of complex trading charts, impenetrable whitepapers, and user interfaces seemingly designed for experts, not everyday users. While the potential is undeniable, the experience is often intimidating. But Simple App is here to change that. This isn't just another crypto wallet; it's a meticulously designed platform built for clarity, simplicity, and accessibility for everyone. The crypto wallet, reimagined – that's Simple App.

Features That Actually Fit Your Life

Every feature feels like it’s been designed by someone who’s actually tried to use crypto in the real world.

Simple App is crypto that fits into your daily routine, not the other way around:

- Crypto Card: Spend your crypto anywhere with instant fiat conversion and Apple Pay integration. It even gives cashback rewards.

- Buy & Swap: Fast, smooth transactions without feeling like you’re launching a rocket.

- Earn with USDC: 12% APR on stablecoin deposits. No complex staking hoops. Just passive income, plain and simple.

- Crypto Jars: A clever way to save toward goals — whether that’s a new laptop or your next trip. Even your friends can chip in.

- Referral Rewards: Invite friends, earn rewards. Easy win.

And this part’s rare in crypto: they are 24/7 human support. Like, real humans.

Built on Trust — Not Just Tech

Simple App doesn’t just talk the talk when it comes to security. It’s a regulated wallet in the EU and other regions, so you’re not just protected by good tech — you’re backed by real compliance standards.

“At Simple App, our mission is to make crypto simple, accessible, and truly understandable for everyone. We believe that crypto adoption starts with clarity and great design. That’s why we focus relentlessly on creating an exceptional user experience — not just a beautiful interface, but a journey that builds trust, confidence, and ease at every step”, – CEO Simple App Alex Yemelyanov said.

UX That Doesn’t Make You Feel Dumb (Finally)

Too many crypto platforms get caught up in trying to look “cutting-edge” and forget one crucial thing: people actually have to use them.

That’s where the Simple App really stands out. From the first tap, it just feels right. It’s clean, familiar, and easy to navigate — more like a polished fintech app than a crypto tool. You’re not being hit with buttons that make you anxious or acronyms you’re too embarrassed to Google.

A Community That Actually Feels Like One

What’s cool about Simple App isn’t just the tech — it’s the people around it.

The community isn’t some faceless Discord server full of hype and memes. It’s a real mix of curious newcomers, builders, and crypto fans who actually want to help each other grow. So stay connected with Simple App on Social Media:

– TikTok .

– Instagram .

– YouTube.

– X (formerly Twitter ).

– LinkedIn.

Bottom line

If you’ve ever bounced off crypto apps because they felt too technical, too cold, or just too much — Simple App is the antidote. It’s crypto with a human touch. And honestly, it might be what brings the next wave of users into Web3.

Contact:

Liubov, Head of PR

Liubov.p@simple.app

