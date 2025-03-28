Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,050 in the last 365 days.

Sword Group: Information on the Number of Shares and Voting Rights at 28/02/2025

INFORMATION ON THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AT 28/02/2025

Total Number of Shares: 9,544,965
Number of theoretical voting rights: 9,544,965
Number of exercisable voting rights: 9,434,468


Dividend
€2.0 gross per shre
Ex-date: April 30, 2025
Payment: May 2, 2025
Pending approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 28.

Calendar
24/04/25 | 2025 First Quarter Revenue

24/07/25 | 2025 Second Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group
Sword has 3,200+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.


Attachment


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sword Group: Information on the Number of Shares and Voting Rights at 28/02/2025

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more