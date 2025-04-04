DTG PRO Unveils Its Revolutionary MagicSeal™

DTGPRO MagicSeal Announced

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DTG PRO, a leader in innovative printing solutions, proudly announces theavailability of MagicSeal ™ in both Sheet and Spray options, providing users with flexibleoptions to enhance garment breathability and improve the hand feel of printed textiles.How MagicSeal ™ WorksMagicSeal ™ creates a smoother surface (better hand feel) on your fabric by binding your textilefibers and inks together more evenly. This reduces the rough or plasticky texture sometimesassociated with DTF, DTG, or White Toner Transfer prints. The result is a softer feel andbetter breathability.Available in Both Sheet and Spray OptionsMagicSeal ™ Sheet: Applied by placing the sheet over the printed fabric and using aheat press to bond the textile fibers and inks together (post-press). This method providesa controlled and consistent finish, ideal for those who prefer a structured application.MagicSeal ™ Spray: Applied by spraying directly onto the printed surface before thepost-press, this patent-pending product is designed to embed your inks/printed imagedeeper into the fabric, resulting in a softer feel on the fabric, as well as betterbreathability.Key Features and Benefits of MagicSeal ™ Sheet and SprayImproved Hand Feel: Prints feel softer and more natural.Enhanced Breathability: Allows for better airflow through the design.Additional Benefits Exclusive to MagicSeal ™ Spray:Less Powder Usage: For DTF users who preheat their transfers before powderapplication, this approach minimizes powder usage while allowing the MagicSeal ™ toenhance the print bonding, improving the hand feel more effectively.Faster Post-Print Production Time: Less powder usage means less time needed tocure the transfers, thereby helping to streamline workflow and increase efficiency.Looking Ahead: MagicSeal ™ Spray V2.0 Coming Q2 2025DTG PRO is also excited to announce that MagicSeal ™ Spray V2.0 is expected to bereleased in March or April 2025. This upgraded version will be odorless, further improving userexperience while maintaining the same high-performance benefits.The current MagicSeal ™ product line, including both Sheet and Spray options, is availableimmediately on DTGPRO .com.Whether you're a seasoned printing expert or a business owner seeking to enhance andimprove your printing capabilities, MagicSeal ™ offers the perfect solution to elevate yourproducts and exceed customer expectations. While designed for DTF, MagicSeal ™ can also beused with DTG and White Toner apparel printing processes.

