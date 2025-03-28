Maine DOE Update – March 28, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

Reports Opening April 1: Enrollment and Quarter 3 Attendance, Truancy, Bullying, and Behavior

April 1 enrollment reporting will become available on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The due date for certifying this report will be Tuesday, April 15, 2025. A comparison of April enrollments to October enrollments is used for policy and decision-making. | More

News & Updates

Maine DOE Hosts Inaugural School Safety & Transportation Conference

From March 10-12, 2025, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Maine School Safety Center (MSSC) hosted the first annual Maine School Safety & Transportation Conference at the Samoset Resort in Rockland. This three-day event brought together transportation administrators, district and building administrators, law enforcement, school health teams, and safety experts to explore effective strategies for maintaining safe and supportive learning environments. | More

Maine DOE Launches Innovative Mobile Learning Van, Bringing Peer-to-Peer Learning Opportunities Statewide

With the help of federal grant funds and some crafty educators and students in RSU 19, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is proud to present the Maine DOE Mobile Learning Van, designed to bring new and innovative peer-to-peer learning opportunities to schools and their communities across the state. | More

Resources for Celebrating the Week of the Young Child, April 5-11

The Week of the Young Child is almost here! Mark your calendars for April 5-11, 2025. The Week of the Young Child is a national movement sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), promoting the importance of high-quality early learning. | More

Nominations Open for Curriculum Leader of the Year and Instructional Coach of the Year

The Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) has announced that nominations are now open for the Curriculum Leader of the Year (CLOY) and the Instructional Coach of the Year (ICOY). Nominations close on Monday, April 28, 2025. | More

Registration Open for New England Youth Identity Summit to Help Develop Student Civic Engagement

Registration is now open for the ninth annual New England Youth Identity Summit, which will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2025, on the campus of Waynflete School in Portland. This event is free to attend, with lunch included for high school students from Maine and across New England who register in advance. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Report on Maine Career Exploration Program Features Extended Learning Opportunities Student Stories

Since its launch in the fall of 2022, the Maine Career Exploration Program (MCEP) has connected more than 6,000 participants with paid work experiences. Here are a couple of student highlights from the report: Ryan from Oceanside High School and Natalie from Yarmouth High School. | More

RSU 11 Celebrates Literacy Innovation at Grades 6-12 Interdisciplinary Showcase

On March 13, there was an unmistakable buzz of energy and pride in RSU 11, as educators gathered for the Grades 6-12 Interdisciplinary Literacy Showcase. The event, held at Gardiner Area High School, marked the culmination of a year-long collaborative effort among middle and high school teachers to explore innovative strategies aimed at increasing student motivation, enhancing content literacy, and improving reading comprehension. | More

Three Maine Educators Honored with Excellence in English Language Arts Awards

The Maine Council for English Language Arts (MCELA) has announced the recipients of its annual educator awards. Melissa Guerrette, a fifth-grade teacher at Oxford Elementary School, has been awarded the seventh annual Claudette and John Brassil Distinguished Educator Award. Kim Barnes from Caribou Community School and Michele Aronson from Mt. Ararat Middle School have each been awarded the inaugural MCELA Teacher of Excellence Award. | More

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Register Now for Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Tier 1 Training

Maine Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) is a partnership between the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the University of Maine System. Maine PBIS offers a three-year intensive training and coaching model to support districts and schools in implementing Tier 1 PBIS with fidelity. | More

Free Emergent Literacy Facilitator Training for Early Childhood Educators – Application Deadline Extended

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is offering a free professional learning opportunity for educators interested in becoming trained facilitators of professional learning communities (PLC), focused on emergent literacy for children ages 3-6. The deadline to apply has been extended to April 7, 2025. | More

REMINDER: Applications Open for Math4ME Project

Math4ME is a free, three-year, whole-school project, designed to support all educators (i.e., classroom teachers, special educators, ed techs, and interventionists) to strengthen math proficiency for all learners with a specific focus on increased math proficiency for students with math individualized education plan (IEP) goals. | More

