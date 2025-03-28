Awards by Walsh Celebrates 11 Years as Proud Members of Awards Associates of America

Awards by Walsh Logo Plaque by Awards by Walsh

Awards by Walsh, a longtime provider of custom awards and recognition products, is celebrating its 11th year as an Awards Associates of America member.

COHOES, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awards by Walsh is honored to be celebrating its 11th year of being a proud Awards Associates of America (AAA) member. AAA is a prestigious organization in the awards and recognition industry. Since joining the group in 2014, Awards by Walsh has continued to live by the high standards of quality and craftsmanship that AAA represents.

As members of the AAA, Awards by Walsh strives to stay on top of industry trends and offer innovative designs. With their cutting-edge technology and a state-of-the-art facility, they proudly offer any type of custom order while prioritizing customer service and professionalism. This milestone with the AAA represents over a decade of collaboration with like-minded organizations across the country.

“We’re proud to be celebrating 11 years as part of the Awards Associates of America family,” said Steve Pesta, Owner of Awards by Walsh. “It’s an honor to be a part of this group and get to work alongside some of the most dedicated professionals in our industry.”

The Awards Associates of America is an organization where members work together to discover new technology and product designs, sharing their ideas and helping each other grow their business while providing the best service possible to their individual communities. Through their membership, Awards by Walsh has ensured their customers receive outstanding workmanship.

As Awards by Walsh prepares for the future in their partnership with AAA, the team remains committed to providing meaningful recognition products and living by the values of quality, integrity, and innovation.

Awards by Walsh is located at 233 Ontario St., Cohoes, NY 12047. For more information about their services, visit www.awardsbywalsh.com or call (518) 235-6362.

About Awards by Walsh

Awards by Walsh is a longtime provider of custom awards, recognition items, and personalized products. Equipped with the last technology, the team is ready to help each customer find the perfect recognition product for any occasion. Awards by Walsh is proud to serve the Cohoes community with superior craftsmanship to meet every need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.