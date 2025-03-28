March 28, 2025 Agencies announce intent to rescind 2023 Community Reinvestment Act final rule Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Federal Reserve Board

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency For release at 11:30 a.m. EDT The federal bank regulatory agencies today announced, in light of pending litigation, their intent to issue a proposal to both rescind the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) final rule issued in October 2023 and reinstate the CRA framework that existed prior to the October 2023 final rule. The agencies will continue to work together to promote a consistent regulatory approach on their implementation of the CRA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.