E Ink Introduces E Ink Ripple™ and Second-Generation Waveform Architecture for E Ink Spectra™ Displays

BILLERICA, Mass., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069.TW) the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in electronic paper (ePaper) technology, today announced a breakthrough for their E Ink Spectra™ product line to reduce page flashing and enhance color performance.

By implementing a wave-like transition effect known as E Ink Ripple, screen refresh effects are minimized, enabling a smoother transition between display updates. Additionally, by leveraging the newly developed waveform driving architecture, E Ink enhances color mixing for its E Ink Spectra products by using the existing color particles to create new color options.

In addition to E Ink Ripple, E Ink has created a new waveform architecture, that combined with an upgraded integrated chipset system to 3-bit processing, expands the current color display system for E Ink Spectra 6 to include eight primary colors for enhanced visual details. Industry partners within the E Ink ecosystem, including Fitipower, Solomon Systech, Himax Technologies, Novatek, Integrated Solutions Technology, and UltraChip have begun supplying chips compatible with the new waveform architecture. When paired with the standalone T2000 controller, the color possibilities can be further expanded.

"E Ink continuously refines ePaper technology to enhance color performance,” said Johnson Lee, Chairman of E Ink. “Based on customer feedback, the newly developed waveform architecture enables the precise display of standard colors required by advertisers, ensuring a more agile and targeted solution. This advancement will further increase ePaper's adoption in the advertising and signage sector."

For E Ink Spectra 3100 Plus, the new E Ink Ripple Waveform architecture builds upon the existing black, white, red, yellow, and orange color palette by adding dark gray and light gray, resulting in a total of seven display colors. Previously, the bright colors red, orange, and yellow were widely used in retail to highlight promotional messages. The addition of two grayscale shades, along with black and white, forms a four-level grayscale range, improving text clarity and smoother edges in character rendering.

With the T2000 chip, E Ink Spectra 6 expands from its original six-color display to include cyan, light green, and orange, providing a more refined image with a larger color gamut. The expanded color range enriches shadow details, skin tones, and other nuanced imagery. Gradient colors are rendered with greater precision, reducing graininess and enhancing object edges, providing a more comfortable viewing experience.

Moreover, the breakthrough in the E Ink Ripple waveform architecture contributes to a smoother transition effect. Large digital signage displays can utilize the E Ink Ripple animation for a more natural and seamless page refresh, creating a softer visual experience and significantly improving page transition quality on ePaper screens.

The E Ink Ripple breakthrough highlights E Ink's commitment to full-color ePaper technology, continuously expanding the color gamut and striving for more true-to-life color reproduction based on customer feedback. E Ink remains dedicated to delivering the best color performance in the market. E Ink Ripple and E Ink’s enhanced color ePaper technology will be showcased at Touch Taiwan 2025 from April 16 to 18 at E Ink’s booth #L717 and at Display Week in San Jose, CA from May 13-15 in booth #628.

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has been recognized for their efforts by receiving, validation from Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and is listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Indexes. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

