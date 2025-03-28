A real electrostatic discharge flooring solution for an AI company.

Astera Labs installs SelecTile ESD flooring at its Santa Clara, CA facility.

Avon, MA , March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products including electrostatic discharge flooring, recently announced the installation of 2,000 square feet of its StaticStop, SelecTile ESD Flooring Tiles—in a custom gray—at Astera Labs’ electronics lab at its Santa Clara, CA location. SelecTech’s distributor, Restronics, brokered the deal. SelecTile ESD Interlocking tiles are the only ESD products available that have NO DISCLAIMERS for high-moisture, irregular, and problem subfloors. Made with a minimum of 20% recycled materials, our system is the only ESD conductive flooring of its kind that can contribute to LEED™ Credits.



The explosion of data and rapid growth in specialized workloads — like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) — have given rise to heterogeneous computing and composable disaggregation topologies. Astera Labs creates purpose-built data and memory connectivity solutions to address the performance bottlenecks in these data-centric systems.

“In this day of ChatGPT and other AI solutions, you can imagine the amount of data that’s being reviewed and processed. The delicacy of the hardware Astera Labs builds for these solutions requires as much protection from static electricity as possible. Our SelecTile ESD product mitigates that static electricity and helps prevent any glitches,” said Thomas Ricciardelli, President of SelecTech, Inc.“

About Static Stop

SelecTech’s ESD flooring division, StaticStop™, is a full service ESD flooring products and services provider. StaticStop manufactures patented interlocking ESD flooring products including Freestyle ESD™ and SelecTile ESD™ interlocking tiles. They additionally offer a full service line of ESD flooring including ESD Vinyl Tile, ESD Carpet Tile, ESD Epoxy Coatings and ESD Cleaning and Finishing products.

StaticStop flooring is made from materials that create a static-controlled environment, perfect for industries that significantly utilize electronics and sensitive data like electronics manufacturing, Ai, communications, aerospace, biotech, healthcare industries, and other high-tech industries.

StaticStop flooring is manufactured to provide a durable and long-lasting floor covering under a range of temperature and exposure conditions and is backed by a 10-Year limited warranty against wear. Since it is made with recycled materials, SelecTile is the only ESD conductive flooring of its kind that can contribute to LEED™ Credits.

StaticStop ESD tiles employ a patented glue-less “zipper” interlocking system that enables the flooring to be installed over existing flooring with minimal subfloor preparation. There’s no need for messy, toxic adhesive and down-time is significantly reduced—oftentimes without need to close off an area.

Made with up to 95 percent recycled materials and 100 percent recyclable, SelecTile ESD meets CA 1350 Indoor Air Quality and is MAS Certified Green.

For complete information on StaticStop flooring products, visit www.staticstop.com.

About SelecTech, Inc.

SelecTech, Inc. was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the “greenest” and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech’s flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

Using state-of-the-art technology and innovative product design, SelecTech created the top performing Place N’ Go residential flooring products, which are available at Home Depot. They are also the creators and manufacturers of the renowned commercial and industrial FreeStyle Flooring™ and BioLock™ products. SelecTech is a vendor partner of Health Care Institute (HCI), an International Facility Management Association (IFMA) alliance partner and Starnet, an international flooring contractor cooperative. The company is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectech.com.

