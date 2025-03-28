Submit Release
Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

March 28, 2025

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Robin
Last Name(s) Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Disposal of ordinary shares
Currency EUR
Price €33.8505446
Volume 50,000
Total €1,692,527.23
Aggregated information:
Price €33.8505446
Volume 50,000
Total €1,692,527.23
For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification. 
Date of transaction March 26, 2025
Place of transaction Off Exchange

Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.

Full breakdown of transaction

Total Quantity Price (€) Total for trade (€)
363 33.855 12289.365
1426 33.8525 48273.665
622 33.8525 21056.255
876 33.8525 29654.79
74 33.8425 2504.345
58 33.8425 1962.865
266 33.84 9001.44
232 33.84 7850.88
1290 33.84 43653.6
850 33.8425 28766.125
1021 33.8425 34553.1925
1085 33.8375 36713.6875
1358 33.8375 45951.325
195 33.8375 6598.3125
1374 33.8375 46492.725
1374 33.8375 46492.725
475 33.8375 16072.8125
1941 33.8375 65678.5875
523 33.8325 17694.3975
2286 33.83 77335.38
565 33.835 19116.775
282 33.835 9541.47
902 33.835 30519.17
70 33.8325 2368.275
1055 33.8325 35693.2875
354 33.835 11977.59
986 33.8325 33358.845
81 33.835 2740.635
344 33.835 11639.24
95 33.835 3214.325
917 33.8325 31024.4025
413 33.835 13973.855
59 33.835 1996.265
107 33.8325 3620.0775
891 33.84 30151.44
2960 33.84 100166.4
117 33.865 3962.205
304 33.865 10294.96
27 33.865 914.355
37 33.865 1253.005
115 33.865 3894.475
1111 33.8625 37621.2375
509 33.855 17232.195
908 33.8525 30738.07
361 33.86 12223.46
1226 33.8625 41515.425
618 33.8625 20927.025
117 33.87 3962.79
523 33.87 17714.01
99 33.87 3353.13
455 33.87 15410.85
1080 33.87 36579.6
1064 33.8675 36035.02
916 33.8625 31018.05
368 33.87 12464.16
985 33.8675 33359.4875
134 33.865 4537.91
4 33.865 135.46
591 33.865 20014.215
8003 33.865 271021.595
86 33.865 2912.39
70 33.865 2370.55
375 33.865 12699.375
87 33.87 2946.69
382 33.87 12938.34
101 33.875 3421.375
445 33.875 15074.375
99 33.875 3353.625
436 33.875 14769.5
89 33.88 3015.32
96 33.8775 3252.24
292 33.8775 9892.23

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

