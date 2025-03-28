Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

March 28, 2025

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Robin Last Name(s) Mooldijk 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70





4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Disposal of ordinary shares Currency EUR Price €33.8505446 Volume 50,000 Total €1,692,527.23 Aggregated information: Price €33.8505446 Volume 50,000 Total €1,692,527.23 For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification. Date of transaction March 26, 2025 Place of transaction Off Exchange

Julie Keefe

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.

Full breakdown of transaction

Total Quantity Price (€) Total for trade (€) 363 33.855 12289.365 1426 33.8525 48273.665 622 33.8525 21056.255 876 33.8525 29654.79 74 33.8425 2504.345 58 33.8425 1962.865 266 33.84 9001.44 232 33.84 7850.88 1290 33.84 43653.6 850 33.8425 28766.125 1021 33.8425 34553.1925 1085 33.8375 36713.6875 1358 33.8375 45951.325 195 33.8375 6598.3125 1374 33.8375 46492.725 1374 33.8375 46492.725 475 33.8375 16072.8125 1941 33.8375 65678.5875 523 33.8325 17694.3975 2286 33.83 77335.38 565 33.835 19116.775 282 33.835 9541.47 902 33.835 30519.17 70 33.8325 2368.275 1055 33.8325 35693.2875 354 33.835 11977.59 986 33.8325 33358.845 81 33.835 2740.635 344 33.835 11639.24 95 33.835 3214.325 917 33.8325 31024.4025 413 33.835 13973.855 59 33.835 1996.265 107 33.8325 3620.0775 891 33.84 30151.44 2960 33.84 100166.4 117 33.865 3962.205 304 33.865 10294.96 27 33.865 914.355 37 33.865 1253.005 115 33.865 3894.475 1111 33.8625 37621.2375 509 33.855 17232.195 908 33.8525 30738.07 361 33.86 12223.46 1226 33.8625 41515.425 618 33.8625 20927.025 117 33.87 3962.79 523 33.87 17714.01 99 33.87 3353.13 455 33.87 15410.85 1080 33.87 36579.6 1064 33.8675 36035.02 916 33.8625 31018.05 368 33.87 12464.16 985 33.8675 33359.4875 134 33.865 4537.91 4 33.865 135.46 591 33.865 20014.215 8003 33.865 271021.595 86 33.865 2912.39 70 33.865 2370.55 375 33.865 12699.375 87 33.87 2946.69 382 33.87 12938.34 101 33.875 3421.375 445 33.875 15074.375 99 33.875 3353.625 436 33.875 14769.5 89 33.88 3015.32 96 33.8775 3252.24 292 33.8775 9892.23

