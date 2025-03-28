INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Actinium” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATNM). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that: (i) Actinium “repeatedly touted the Sierra Trial’s positive DCR data while downplaying the study’s failure to generate statistically significant or clinically meaningful Overall Survival data; and (ii) misled investors about the importance of the Sierra Trial’s poor Overall Survival data by claiming that the FDA had somehow blessed the design of the Sierra Trial such that the lack of statistically significant or clinically meaningful OS data would not be a barrier to approval of the BLA.”

If you bought shares of Actinium between October 31, 2022 and August 2, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/actinium-pharmaceuticals/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 26, 2025.

