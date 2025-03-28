SAN ROQUE, Spain, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manuel Ruiz Moriche, the award-winning architect and the visionary founder of ARK Architects, a prestigious architectural firm, continues to redefine modern luxury and sustainability with his latest groundbreaking project on Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Dubbed as "the architect creating the most spectacular mansions on Hudayriyat Island," Ruiz Moriche’s designs for the ambitious "Nawayef By Modon & ARK Architects" project have set a new standard in bioclimatic architecture.





On Hudayriyat Island, Ruiz Moriche’s designs for the "Nawayef by Modon & ARK Architects" project redefine bioclimatic architecture. These villas rise gracefully along the island’s hills, reaching heights of up to 55 meters, and feature open-to-the-sky interior spaces that act as natural ventilation chimneys. This innovative approach reduces energy consumption by up to 80%, creating a harmonious balance between sustainability and luxury.

“For us, architecture begins with the land,” Ruiz Moriche shared in an exclusive interview with award-winning journalist XiXi Yang. “You must listen to the place, understand its essence, and create something that resonates with it. The true protagonist of our projects is always nature.”





Hudayriyat Island itself offers residents a blend of sports, nature, relaxation, and pristine beaches. Ruiz Moriche’s designs amplify this unique lifestyle by incorporating understated aesthetics, spacious interiors, private pools, and expansive terraces, all while prioritizing the natural environment.

Ruiz Moriche’s approach to “quiet luxury” stands out in an era of ostentation. “Luxury, for us, is in calmness and simplicity,” he explained. “It’s architecture that almost goes unnoticed but creates spaces where people feel calm and connected to nature.” His designs prioritize a thoughtful use of light and materials, crafting serene environments that embody exclusivity through subtlety rather than extravagance.

Reflecting on ARK Architects’ roots, Ruiz Moriche remarked, “Sotogrande, in southern Spain, is where it all began. It’s a place of extraordinary natural beauty, with the Mediterranean Sea on one side and a natural park of cork oak trees behind us. It’s a privilege to design here, and our philosophy of blending architecture with nature was born in this unique environment.”

In his conversation with XiXi Yang, Ruiz Moriche shared his architectural journey, shaped by iconic monuments and a passion for observing nature, light, and materials. “Architecture is a continuous learning process,” he said. “The ability to observe and understand the environment is essential. Our goal is to create buildings that become a part of cultural heritage and spaces where families can live happily.”

Born in La Línea de la Concepción, Spain, and inspired by his surroundings, Manuel Ruiz Moriche has become a global leader in high-end residential architecture. With projects spanning from Dubai to New York, he has redefined modern luxury with a humanistic approach that prioritizes harmony with the environment. “Creating a home is more than just building a structure; it’s your safe place,” he says. “You can live in a luxury villa, but to do so in a masterpiece designed down to the last detail to suit you is something unique.”

To aspiring architects, Ruiz Moriche offered words of encouragement: “Be passionate, believe in yourselves, and discover who you are. Authenticity is key. Travel, observe, and learn not just architecture, but also light, materials, and nature. Be true to your vision.”

Manuel Ruiz Moriche’s projects in La Zagaleta and Hudayriyat Island epitomize the evolution of architecture into an art form that respects the environment while delivering unparalleled luxury. With his commitment to blending tradition, innovation, and sustainability, he continues to redefine what modern living can be.

About ARK Architects

ARK Architects is a world-renowned architectural firm that specializes in creating bespoke luxury homes and spaces seamlessly integrated into their natural surroundings. Founded by visionary architect Manuel Ruiz Moriche, the firm is headquartered in Sotogrande, southern Spain—a region celebrated for its breathtaking landscapes, from the Mediterranean Sea to vast natural parks of cork oak trees. From concept to completion, ARK Architects collaborates closely with clients to transform visions into reality, creating spaces that inspire and endure. Their portfolio includes landmark projects that blend Mediterranean and Islamic cultural influences, achieving a unique balance of tradition and modernity.

Discover more about ARK Architects’ work and philosophy at ARK-Architects.com.

For interviews or additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Antonio Ruiz

Ark Architects Marketing Director

a.ruiz@ark-arquitectos.com

Centro Comercial Sotomarket, Oficina Nº 3., Autovía del Mediterráneo A-7. Salida 130., 11310 Sotogrande, San Roque, Cádiz

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/246fc39c-6c04-4f02-ad13-447fb180a1bb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5295fb09-b07d-49a2-9761-d1455e7316d4

Manuel Ruiz Moriche Manuel Ruiz Moriche Ruiz Moriche interviewed by journalist XiXi Yang Ruiz Moriche interviewed by journalist XiXi Yang

