THE RECOVERY COVEN: THE ONLY WITCHCRAFT-INFUSED RECOVERY PROGRAM HELPING WITCHES HEAL AND TRANSFORM

A sacred community combining spellcraft, psychic development, and magickal recovery tools to support witches on their unique sober witchcraft journey.

The Recovery Coven is a living, breathing magickal force of healing—and I’m honored to walk this path with every witch who joins. This isn’t just their recovery, it’s mine too.” — Sunshine

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addiction recovery is a deeply personal journey—one that should honor every individual’s beliefs, practices, and unique path to healing. For witches in recovery, mainstream programs often fail to provide the spiritual connection they crave. Enter The Recovery Coven, the first and only witchcraft-infused recovery program, designed specifically for those who embrace sober witchcraft as a means of healing, transformation, and empowerment.

“Traditional recovery programs never felt like home to me,” says Sunshine, founder of The Recovery Coven and leader of the Sober Witch Life movement. “As witches, we work with energy, magick, and shadow work to heal our wounds and reclaim our power. I knew there needed to be a space where witches in recovery could do this work together.”

A NEW WAY TO RECOVER: INFUSING WITCHCRAFT INTO HEALING

The Recovery Coven is unlike any other spiritual recovery program available today. It is a sacred community where witches can combine witchcraft and sobriety in a way that aligns with their personal beliefs, without judgment.

This innovative program provides members with:

✔ Over 7 hours of live, virtual workshops and rituals every month

✔ Psychic development training to build intuitive trust

✔ Spellcrafting and alchemical healing practices to transform energy

✔ A growing digital library of self-paced courses at no additional cost

✔ Direct 1:1 access to Sunshine for personalized support

Members gather in virtual circles to explore shadow work in recovery, practice divination, and harness magickal recovery tools—empowering themselves to heal in a way that makes sense to them.

WHY THIS MATTERS: WITCHES IN RECOVERY NEED A DIFFERENT PATH

For witches, addiction recovery isn’t just about abstinence—it’s about alchemy. The ability to transmute pain into wisdom, suffering into strength, and darkness into light is at the core of their spiritual practice. The Witch’s Recovery Tools are different from what is traditionally offered in 12-step or clinical recovery programs.

“In the Recovery Coven, we embrace sober witchcraft as a way of reclaiming our power,” says Sunshine. “A witch’s recovery is just different. We believe in psychic abilities, magick, and energy healing—our approach should include all of these things.”

This program provides the community, structure, and sacred space witches need to heal, ensuring they never have to choose between their spiritual identity and their recovery.

REAL STORIES, REAL TRANSFORMATION

The impact of The Recovery Coven is undeniable. One member recently shared how the psychic development workshops transformed their confidence and ability to trust their intuition:

“The psychic development workshops have given me confidence to trust my intuition and allow my guides to help me on my path to recovery. I'm constantly amazed at the synchronicities that keep showing up in my life.”

These transformations aren’t rare—they’re the norm. Witches in recovery finally have a space where their gifts, practices, and healing journeys are fully embraced.

A COVEN FOR ALL—INCLUDING ITS FOUNDER

For Sunshine, The Recovery Coven isn’t just about serving others—it’s also how she stays on her own path of sober witch life.

“I created this for my community, but the truth is, I need it just as much as they do. Every ritual, every circle, every workshop is a reminder of why I do this work. The Recovery Coven is a living, breathing magickal force of healing—and I’m honored to walk this path with every witch who joins.”

The program is already changing lives, providing witches in recovery with the support, spiritual connection, and transformative tools they need.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

Those interested in experiencing The Recovery Coven firsthand can join a Free Weekly Recovery Circle, an open space for witches in recovery to connect, share, and explore witchcraft-infused healing practices.

Additionally, The Sober Witch Activation Workshop provides an opportunity for newcomers to experience the transformative power of this approach before committing to full membership.

For more information, visit the Recovery Coven page or reach out directly to Sunshine for a personal conversation: headmistress@illuminateunschool.com

ABOUT SUNSHINE & THE SOBER WITCH LIFE MOVEMENT

Sunshine is a Psychic Medium, Soul Healer, Spiritual Advisor, High Priestess, and Sober Witch, committed to helping witches in recovery reclaim their power through magickal recovery tools. As the founder of Illuminate: The Unschool of Sober Witchcraft, creator of the Sober Witch Mobile App, and leader of the Recovery Coven, Sunshine has built a revolutionary spiritual recovery program that honors the unique needs of witches in sobriety.

To learn more about The Recovery Coven, Sober Witch Life, or to schedule an interview with Sunshine, please contact: press@illuminateunschool.com

Legal Disclaimer:

