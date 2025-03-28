Essex Primary School Staff Take on 24 Hour Three Peaks Challenge for UK Sepsis Trust in Memory of Six-Year-Old Ruby

Team of staff at William Martin C of E Schools and family of Ruby Trussler who will be participating in the 24 hour Three Peaks Challenge: Ruby’s Mum and Dad Emma and Dean Trussler, Ruby's older sister Ellie Falconer and her boyfriend, Louis, Gina Bailey,

Staff from William Martin C of E Schools are taking on a gruelling challenge to raise money for the UK Sepsis Trust in memory of six-year-old Ruby Trussler.

Ruby was a kind, happy and brilliant little girl who is so very missed. I feel privileged and so proud to be part of the team in completing such a difficult challenge in memory of our beloved Ruby.” — Gina Bailey, Executive Headteacher at William Martin C of E Schools

HARLOW, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staff from William Martin Church of England Schools in Essex are raising money for the UK Sepsis Trust in memory of six-year-old pupil Ruby Trussler.Ruby passed away on 11 October 2024 after a short illness. She contracted sepsis while in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.The UK Sepsis Trust defines sepsis as “a life-threatening condition arising when the body's dysregulated response to infection causes organ dysfunction.”It also emphasises, “Fundraising is at the heart of our fight against sepsis. It funds our vital support work, public awareness, educating health professionals and helping people adjust to life after sepsis through accessing our Support Group network.”On 24 May 2025 a team of Ruby’s family and staff from William Martin Church of England Schools will be attempting to complete the Three Peaks Challenge within 24 hours in Ruby’s memory. The Three Peaks Challenge is an attempt to climb the three highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales. These peaks are Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England, and Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa) in Wales.Passmores Academy in Harlow have kindly donated the use of their minibus to the team.Gina Bailey, Executive Headteacher at William Martin C of E Schools, shared, “Ruby was a kind, happy and brilliant little girl who is so very missed. “I feel privileged and so proud to be part of the William Martin and Trussler team in completing such a difficult challenge in memory of our beloved Ruby.“Ruby’s family and so many members of staff are training hard to do our very best to ensure she is never forgotten and to make her proud of what we are doing to raise money and awareness for Sepsis UK.“All the children will be taking part in this challenge in their own way so we can all meet this challenge together in her memory.”Ruby’s Mum, Emma Trussler, said, “It is a complete honour to be taking part in the Three Peaks Challenge with the staff of William Martin Schools.“They have given us so much love and support after the heartbreaking loss of Ruby. We know that Ruby would be so proud of the challenge we are going to take with the teachers who thought so much of her as a pupil.“We will support each other through and know that Ruby will be smiling down on all of us, she is our brightest star, and we will conquer the Three Peaks Challenge together and remember our beautiful Ruby Rose Trussler.”If you would like to support the team and donate, you can do so here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/rubytrussler

