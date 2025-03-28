Top Producing Branch Manager Ted Edginton Joins Rate in Bloomfield Hills, MI





BIRMINGHAM, Mich., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leader in fintech mortgage solutions, today announced the addition of Ted Edginton as its new Producing Branch Manager in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. With over 22 years of career experience as a senior loan officer, Edginton has a track record of success, industry knowledge, and a client-first approach to Rate’s team.

Edginton joins Rate after over two decades with U.S. Bank, where he built a reputation for top-tier service and consistent production. Recognized for his high volume and unit production year after year, he has been a member of the President's Circle and Legends of Possible since 2008.

“My team and I made a strategic move to Rate because of the strength of its product offerings and focus on the client experience,” said Edginton. “With Rate’s platform, I can serve my clients faster, more efficiently, and with more options tailored to their needs with less stress. I’m excited to bring this level of service to even more people in my community.”

Known for his commitment to service, Edginton prides himself on being accessible to clients, outlining a clear path to the finish line, and treating every borrower like family. His expertise spans a wide range of products, including VA, FHA, Construction-Perm/Rehab, Reverse, Physician, programs for the self employed, and other unique Portfolio Loans.

“We’re all very excited to welcome Ted to the Rate team,” said Jeff Nelson, Chief Production Officer-East at Rate. “His expertise and success are a wonderful addition to a great Rate family.”

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Edginton is actively involved in the local community, including the Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors (GMAR) in Southeast Michigan and the Michigan Realtors Association. He also was the first non-Realtor inducted into the Realtor Hall of Fame in Washinton D.C. and is continually recognized in Hour Magazine as an annual Mortgage All Star. His dedicated engagement reinforces his strong referral network and commitment to supporting local agents and clients.

With this move, Rate continues to expand its footprint in Michigan, focusing on personalized service, powerful products, and a team of trusted experts like Edginton.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top 5 Mortgage Lender by Inside Mortgage Finance for 2024; Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years. Visit rate.com for more information.

