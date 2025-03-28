Norton Orthopedic Institute surgeon performs new robotic-assisted shoulder replacement

Justin M. Givens, M.D., is among first five surgeons in U.S. to perform the surgery

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New robotic technology has arrived at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.

Justin M. Givens, M.D., orthopedic surgeon with Norton Orthopedic Institute, is among the first five surgeons in the country — and the first in Kentucky — to perform a new groundbreaking, robotic-arm assisted reverse shoulder replacement surgery with Mako SmartRobotics. This procedure hopes to offer a higher degree of precision and accuracy compared with traditional methods.

“It’s an honor to be among the first to use this technology,” Dr. Givens said. “This new procedure allows me to give my patients a level of accuracy unlike any other. It’s a more personalized approach to each patient’s needs, which can lead to improved results and faster recovery times.”

The technology is designed to elevate the surgeon’s control and confidence by providing the surgeon with a 3D image of the patient’s unique shoulder anatomy. Dr. Givens can then study the 3D simulations before surgery and view them on a screen during the procedure. The robotic arm assists him in shaving down the patient’s glenoid (shoulder socket), creating the new surface and inserting the implant.

“I still do the approach, meaning I make the incision and move the soft tissue, nerves and veins out of the way,” Dr. Givens said. “But now, the technology helps me to know the movements I’m making are exactly the ones I want to make. This gives us precision to ensure every cut and movement is exactly what the individual patient needs.”

The robotic arm’s capabilities help provide enhanced feedback to ensure the implant is positioned within the preplanned boundaries, while aiming for improved accuracy. The goal is to allow for a more natural range of motion and better long-term outcomes for patients.

“We’ve never had this level of accuracy before in this field,” Dr. Givens said. “Now, the procedures we’ve theorized can be put into practice, and that’s why it’s so exciting to be at the forefront of innovation.”

Reverse shoulder replacement is ideal for patients with severe arthritis, rotator cuff tears or other degenerative shoulder conditions that do not respond to conservative treatments. Furthermore, shoulder arthroplasty (reconstruction or replacement) is the fastest-growing joint arthroplasty in the U.S. According to Dr. Givens, more than 90% of patients are satisfied with their replacements, but doctors are consistently striving for more accuracy and reproducibility to improve that number and help patients achieve a higher level of satisfaction in a shorter amount of time.

Dr. Givens’ orthopedic surgery practice is focused on shoulder and elbow care, including arthroscopy, fracture repair, and joint replacement and revision. In 2024, he performed more than 150 shoulder arthroplasties and anticipates performing more than 200 in 2025.

“My goal is to restore the shoulder to where it’s supposed to be and allow my patients to get back to their normal activities,” Dr. Givens said. “I want my patients to go back to living their normal lives as soon as possible, and this new technology is another tool that will allow them to do so.”

About Norton Orthopedic Institute





Norton Orthopedic Institute provides advanced orthopedic care for all bones and joints, and for people of all ages. Norton Orthopedic Institute is made up of board-certified physicians — many of whom are fellowship trained — who work together with therapists, physical rehabilitation specialists, primary care physicians, neurologists, certified athletic trainers and other care providers to offer a full range of multidisciplinary orthopedic services. These specialists practice a team approach in the diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of bone and joint conditions and injuries. Norton Healthcare is the first health system in the nation to be recognized as an Advanced Orthopedic & Spine Center of Excellence by DNV. Norton Orthopedic Institute’s hip and knee replacement program has been certified as an Orthopaedic Center of Excellence by DNV, as meeting guidelines of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons. With locations throughout Greater Louisville, including Southern Indiana, Norton Orthopedic Institute offers several specialty centers focused on providing expertise in general orthopedics, joint replacement, injuries, trauma, pediatrics, oncology, spinal conditions and sports health. More information is available at NortonOrthopedicInstitute.com.

