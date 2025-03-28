XFC Secures International Exclusive Rights Agreement with Band Sports to Broadcast its Live Fights to 54 Million Fans in Brazil

MIAMI, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI), parent company of XFC Global, and Band Sports today announced an international exclusive rights agreement to broadcast Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) mixed martial arts (MMA) events in Brazil, starting with XFC 52: THE AWAKENING on Friday, March 28 live from Iowa City, Iowa.

The multi-fight deal, signed this week to include tomorrow night’s XFC 52 event, allows Band Sports to broadcast XFC Main Events and Young Guns fights across its traditional broadcast television, fast channel network, and digital streaming platforms with a combined total reach of more than 54 million consumers across Brazil.

“This partnership guarantees that both new and loyal fight fans can enjoy top-tier live MMA events and exclusive content on Band Sports,” said Guilherme Farias, Content and Production Director at Band Sports. “The addition of XFC 52 to our sports lineup is a thrilling enhancement and underscores our dedication to delivering exciting, unmissable live action to our expansive MMA audience in Brazil.”

XFC fights are broadcast live and live commentated in English, Spanish, and now Portuguese. Brazilian fighters – men and women – have been an integral part of the XFC for nearly 20 years and the card at XFC 52 features several.

“Our investments in talent and world-class broadcasting content is getting the attention of partner’s worldwide, and it’s amazing to team up with Brazil’s Band Sports bring XFC events, once again, to the millions of MMA fans in the very birthplace of mixed martial arts,” said Chris Defendis, President of Xtreme One Entertainment. “This collaboration significantly enhances the reach of XFC’s brand, as traditional broadcasters continue to be the most reliable platform for both fans and sponsors, even amidst the ongoing shifts in the digital world.”

XFC 52: THE AWAKENING will showcase The Next Generation of MMA™ featuring several Brazilian athletes on the card. Following is the live main card lineup of bouts:

Lightweight Main Event: Kenny Cross vs. Lucas Corbage

In the lightweight main event, Kenny "The Boss" Cross returns to the XFC cage following a heart-pounding three-round brawl versus Emmanuel Sanchez at XFC 51. Eager to put on another show-stopping performance, Cross eyes a shot at either the UFC Octagon or the PFL Decagon.

“It doesn’t matter who they put in front of me, my goal to fight in the UFC hasn’t become a reality yet, so anyone who challenges me is going down,” said Cross. “Corbage will leave a better fighter, but I will leave with my hand raised. Let’s go Iowa, see you March 28th!”

Standing in his way is Lucas "Lubera" Corbage, an Argentine powerhouse who went unbeaten for five straight years in his native country.

“Hey, I’m Lucas Corbage and I’m beyond excited for this fight — I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time and I'm coming in well-prepared,” said Corbage. “Kenny is a complete athlete — he's got solid kicks, solid wrestling and a strong grappling game. But I'm better. This will be an absolute war, a fight to remember. My boxing and ground game is on another level. Trust me, we are going to put on a show!”

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Darion Abbey vs. Alex Nicholson

In a clash of knockout artists, Cedar Rapids’ own Darion Abbey looks to extend his winning streak when he faces off against Orlando’s Alex Nicholson, a battle-tested UFC and PFL veteran also riding consecutive MMA victories.

Victor Moreno vs. Thiago Oliveira (Middleweight Special Attraction) – Local fan-favorite Victor Moreno, a Bellator veteran and owner of Absolute Martial Arts and Fitness, squares off against Brazil’s Thiago Oliveira, also a Bellator alumni, in an explosive 185-pound bragging rights showdown.

Marcos Brigagão vs. Emiliano Sordi (Heavyweight) – Brazilian Marcos Brigagão is a heavy-handed finisher known for overwhelming opponents with his striking. In a high-stakes showdown, he faces former PFL Light Heavyweight Champion Emiliano Sordi, who moves up to heavyweight, determined to shake up the division.

Saidyokub Kakhramonov vs. Bruno Santos – Chicago’s Saidyokub Kakhramonov vs. Brazilian Bruno Santos is an intriguing stylistic clash. Kakhramonov is explosive and unpredictable and mixes striking with clever takedown setups, while power-puncher Santos imposes heavy leg kicks along with a pinpoint boxing offense.

Jaron Lathrop vs. Yevgeni Shinkarevsky (Flyweight) – Cedar Rapids boxing standout Jaron Lathrop (13-1) meets the undefeated Israeli "The Jewminator" Yevgeni Shinkarevsky, training out of Fight Ready MMA—home to Olympic gold medalist and former two-division UFC champ Henry Cejudo.

The XFC provides two points of entry for the Next Generation of MMA™ fighters:

The Young Guns series is the XFC’s frequent and reliable promotion where up-and-coming fighters gain valuable exposure before an international audience.

XFC’s arena events are top-tier productions with electrifying fighters delivering break-through moments and performances that open gates to the Octagon or Decagon.

About Band Sports:

Band Sports is a Brazilian sports television network owned by Band, broadcasting a wide variety of sports, including motorsports, football, and other events. The network features extensive coverage of motorsports, including Formula 1, Formula 2, Formula 3, and other championships including Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) as well as football, basketball, and other sports events.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a diversified holding company, Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) (XtremeOne) is focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. (XFC), is the licensee of all the brands and intellectual property formerly produced and promoted by Xtreme Fighting Championships Inc. worldwide, including over 50 televised professional MMA events spanning hundreds of fights in the U.S. and Latin America produced since 2006. Xtreme One acquired XFC Global in 2023, and under the direction of the Company’s world-class Board and management team, the Company has produced five televised pro MMA events viewed by millions of fans. XFC fights are streamed live on beIN Sports, Band Sports, Pay Per View, Triller TV, the American Forces Network and a growing number of media platforms.

For more information, visit XtremeOne.com or XFCFight.com. For retail investor rewards, discounts on merchandise, and VIP access to upcoming events, join the Xtreme Shareholder Rewards program at TiiCKER.com/XONI.

