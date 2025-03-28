Movement Mainnet Goes Live on Bitget Wallet with Native Integration

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has announced its native integration of Movement, a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain built on the Move programming language. With this update, users can now seamlessly add the Movement mainnet (Beta) to their wallet, transfer and receive $MOVE tokens, and explore the growing Movement ecosystem via a dedicated DApp section.

Designed for modular infrastructure, Movement aims to unlock new possibilities for Move developers by offering a scalable and developer-friendly blockchain environment. This integration provides Bitget Wallet users with direct access to Movement’s on-chain features, enabling a smoother and more efficient user experience.

As part of its broader multi-chain expansion, Bitget Wallet now supports over 130 blockchains, with Movement joining its growing list of emerging ecosystems. The addition reinforces Bitget Wallet's commitment to supporting innovative Web3 infrastructure and expanding user access to new blockchain communities.

Looking ahead, Bitget Wallet plans to launch token price tracking and in-wallet trading for $MOVE, alongside co-hosted ecosystem campaigns in collaboration with the Movement Foundation. "Our mission is to connect users to the next wave of Web3 innovation," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Integrating Movement opens new opportunities for developers and users alike to build and interact in a modular, Move-powered blockchain environment."

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial wallet with over 60 million users. It offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser and crypto payment solutions. Supporting over 130 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges.

