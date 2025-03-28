28 March 2025

Vicon’s new markerless system enabling Dreamscape Immersive’s latest VR experience

New location-based VR technology to launch at Dreamscape’s Geneva flagship store in partnership with Swiss research partner, Artanim

Oxford Metrics plc (LSE: OMG), the smart sensing and software company servicing life sciences, entertainment, engineering and smart manufacturing markets, announces that Vicon, its motion capture division, will be powering Dreamscape’s latest Location Based Virtual Reality (“LBVR”) experience, with its recently launched Vicon Markerless system.

For Dreamscape, markerless motion capture can now provide a more true-to-life adventure than any other immersive VR experience by allowing more free-flowing movement and exploration without the need for markers and less user gear. Bringing smoother user journeys, this technological upgrade also has a major impact on staff operations and will ultimately facilitate Dreamscape’s international locations rollout.

Located exclusively at their flagship store in Geneva, this new technology will be implemented across all industry sectors where Dreamscape is active including Entertainment, Education and Corporate solutions.

Entitled ‘The House of Wonders’, the new six person, markerless and multimodal LBVR experience has been created in partnership with Audemars Piguet, the Swiss haute horlogerie manufacturer. ‘The House of Wonders’ experience delves participants into the hidden depths of enchanting workshops, where they meet a cast of passionate artisans and participate in the creation of a mechanical marvel. The VR technology bringing the experience to life was developed in collaboration with Artanim, the Swiss research institute.

Imogen O’Connor, Oxford Metrics CEO commented on the collaboration: “Hot off the heels of our markerless launch, it’s great to announce that our innovative technology will be powering Dreamscape’s latest VR experience. Collaborating with Dreamscape on this project offered Vicon a unique opportunity to continue our work with a world leader in Location Based Virtual Reality and demonstrates the value of our markerless motion capture technology. This is only the beginning. Vicon’s system is a first-of-its-kind platform for markerless motion capture for creators, story tellers and 3D artists across Location Based Virtual Reality, Game, Film and Episodic TV.”

Commenting on the new experience, Caecilia Charbonnier, Co-founder & CIO of Dreamscape, said: "We’ve long anticipated the moment when markerless motion capture could transition from concept to reality, reaching the level of precision needed to unlock its full potential. With Vicon’s decades-long legacy of setting the gold standard in motion capture technology and Dreamscape’s unwavering mission to create seamless, immersive experiences, our collaboration on this project was a natural fit."

The collaboration between Vicon and Artanim was key to ensure the desired requirements for the VR use case were met.

Sylvain Chagué, co-founder and CTO of Artanim and Dreamscape, said: “Delivering best in class virtual body ownership and immersion in VR demands both accurate tracking and very low latency. We dedicated substantial R&D efforts to evaluating computational performance of machine learning-based tracking algorithms, carefully implementing and refining this multi-modal tracking solution – seamlessly integrating full-body markerless motion capture and VR headset tracking for an unparalleled experience.”

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Our smart sensing technology helps over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including all of the world's top 10 games companies and all of the top 20 universities worldwide. Founded in 1984, we started our journey in healthcare, expanded into entertainment, winning an OSCAR® and an Emmy®, moved into defence, engineering and smart manufacturing. We have a strong track record of creating value by incubating, growing and then augmenting through acquisition, unique technology businesses.

The Group trades through its market-leading division Vicon, Industrial Vision Systems, and recently acquired, The Sempre Group. Vicon is a world leader in motion measurement analysis to thousands of customers worldwide, including Red Bull, Imperial College London, Dreamscape Immersive, Industrial Light & Magic, and NASA. Industrial Vision Systems is a specialist in machine vision software and technology for high precision, automated quality control systems trusted by blue-chip, smart manufacturing companies across the globe including BD, DePuy, Jaguar Land Rover, Johnson & Johnson, Zytronic and Alkegen. Sempre is a measurement specialist solving manufacturing challenges across multiple industries. Through their expert in-house consultants and partnerships with over 25 well-known manufacturers including Jenoptik, Renishaw and Micro-Vu, Sempre offers an extensive range of products and software to customers in aerospace, automotive, medical, energy and precision engineering.

The Group is headquartered in Oxford with offices in the United Kingdom, United States and Germany. Since 2001, Oxford Metrics (LSE: OMG), has been a quoted company listed on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information about Oxford Metrics, visit www.oxfordmetrics.com .

About Dreamscape

Dreamscape Immersive is a world-leading VR company pioneering immersive experiences for entertainment, enterprise, and education.

Dreamscape combines the emotional power of Hollywood storytelling, the visceral excitement of major theme parks and cutting-edge motion capture technology to create stories and worlds that push the boundaries of virtual reality.

Dreamscape was founded in 2017 by technology experts, cinematic heavyweights, and live events professionals. The company’s location-based VR venues began rolling out across the United States and the Middle East in December 2018 to unprecedented audience enthusiasm. Most recently, Dreamscape introduced Dreamscape Learn, a new partnership with the nation’s leading innovator in education Arizona State University, to transform learning through exploration. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with its European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. To learn more about Dreamscape, visit our site at: dreamscapeimmersive.com.

About Artanim

A Swiss leading non-profit center in motion capture technologies, Artanim Foundation was founded in Geneva, Switzerland in 2011. The foundation pursues two strategic lines of research related to motion capture:

Virtual and augmented reality : Artanim develops virtual or augmented reality applications that emphasize on real-time interaction and virtual characters animation using state-of-the-art technologies. Part of this R&D effort has resulted in the commercial exploitation of story-based full-roam VR experiences as offered by Dreamscape, the leading VR company, leveraging Artanim’s breakthrough VR platform to create the ultimate immersive experience for location-based entertainment and education.

: Artanim develops virtual or augmented reality applications that emphasize on real-time interaction and virtual characters animation using state-of-the-art technologies. Part of this R&D effort has resulted in the commercial exploitation of story-based full-roam VR experiences as offered by Dreamscape, the leading VR company, leveraging Artanim’s breakthrough VR platform to create the ultimate immersive experience for location-based entertainment and education. Medical research: Artanim combines motion capture with 3D medical imaging to better understand individualized human joint structures and to improve diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders.

Besides its research activities, Artanim develops award-winning interactive installations that can exploit the potential of virtual and augmented reality, user performance and interactive control to provide new ways of experiencing digital content. For more information about Artanim, visit: artanim.ch.

