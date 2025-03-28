Cavli Wireless to Feature the CQS315 and CQS325 Smart IoT Modules at CAEV Expo 2025

The CQS315 & CQS325 Smart Modules are engineered for high-performance applications, delivering versatile multimedia capabilities ideal for Connected Vehicles and Driver Monitoring Solutions.

BENGALURU, India, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavli Wireless , a leader in the Cellular IoT Solutions space, is excited to announce the introduction of their flagship LTE Cat 4 Smart Module series, the CQS315 and CQS325, at the CAEV Expo 2025. This highly anticipated event will take place at the KTPO, Bengaluru, India, on April 24-25, 2025. The CAEV Expo, a premier showcase for the connected, autonomous, and electric vehicle ecosystem, will bring together global innovators, and Cavli is proud to present its state-of-the-art modules designed to accelerate the development of next-generation automotive and IoT solutions.

The CQS315 and CQS325 modules are flagship Smart Modules designed to meet the evolving needs of the connected automotive and smart IoT applications. Offering robust connectivity, high-performance processing power, and versatile multimedia features, Cavli’s modules are set to revolutionize how OEMs build and deploy connected systems.

The CQS315 and CQS325 are both powered by Qualcomm’s advanced baseband chipsets, namely the SM6115 and SM6225 respectively. They deliver reliable LTE Cat 4 connectivity, supporting downlink speeds of up to 150Mbps and uplink speeds of up to 50Mbps. These modules are engineered to support demanding applications that require fast and efficient data transfer, ensuring seamless performance in real-time connected solutions. Both modules offer optional integrated eSIM capability, enabling global connectivity through the Cavli Hubble IoT Connectivity & Modem Management platform , making them a versatile solution for international deployment.

Both the CQS315 and CQS325 are engineered in LCC+LGA form factors, measuring 40.5 x 40.5 x TBD mm, providing flexible integration options for OEMs. The CQS315 and CQS325 are available in both Android 13 and Linux operating system variants, offering unparalleled flexibility for OEM customization. This ensures that the modules can be adapted to meet the unique requirements of each connected solution, whether it’s a vehicle-mounted device, POS system, or industrial IoT application.

The CQS315 and CQS325 modules are powered by high-performance processors, ensuring seamless operation even in demanding environments. The CQS315 features an Octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 260 CPU that delivers exceptional computational efficiency for IoT applications. The CQS325 module, equipped with the Octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 265 CPU with higher clock speeds, further enhances the performance for automotive, industrial, and multimedia tasks. These processors enable real-time data processing, advanced diagnostics, and the seamless execution of connected services.

Both modules offer an Adreno 610 GPU and Hexagon DSP, which are critical for rendering high-quality graphics, image processing, and AI-powered applications. The Adreno GPU ensures high-quality visual rendering and smooth user interfaces, while the Hexagon DSP enhances the capability of edge computing for real-time analytics and AI-driven decision-making.

The CQS315 and CQS325 modules offer flexible memory configurations to meet the needs of various applications. Both modules come with a minimum of 2GB LPDDR4X RAM and 16GB eMMC ROM, with expandable options for higher memory capacities. The CQS315 can be expanded up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC ROM, while the CQS325 can support up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC ROM. Additionally, the CQS315 offers leaner variants, featuring 1GB LPDDR4X RAM with 4GB or 8GB eMMC ROM running on Linux. This provides ample memory and storage options for even the most complex applications.

Both modules are equipped with multi-constellation GNSS (L1), supporting a wide range of systems, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, and SBAS. The CQS325, however, provides enhanced positioning capabilities with dual-band (L1+L5) GNSS support, including NavIC, ensuring superior accuracy for navigation-based solutions.

The CQS315 and CQS325 modules excel in multimedia capabilities, supporting high-resolution displays and cameras for various applications. Both modules feature a MIPI-DSI interface capable of supporting Full HD+ resolution displays (up to 2520x1080 px at 60Hz), making it ideal for vehicle infotainment systems and smart kiosks. Additionally, the modules support up to three cameras via the CSI interface, enabling applications such as multi-camera dashcams and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The CQS315 and CQS325 modules are engineered to address the most pressing connectivity needs across several industries. For automotive and smart transportation solutions, the modules’ combination of 3-camera support, Adreno 610 GPU, and DSI interface enables rich visual and interactive applications, making it ideal for smart dashcam solutions, in-vehicle infotainment, and smart cluster displays. The module’s robust Octa-core Snapdragon processor, along with high-bandwidth LTE Cat 4 connectivity allows use cases like real-time video streaming, advanced graphics rendering, ADAS systems, and more, enhancing both driver safety and user experience.

Both the CQS315 and CQS325 modules are integrated with Cavli Hubble™, Cavli’s cutting-edge IoT connectivity & modem management platform . Hubble offers remote diagnosis, monitoring, and debugging of the modules’ network parameters. This eliminates the need for physical intervention, streamlining the deployment and management of connected solutions. The Cavli Hubble Stack ensures that customers benefit from real-time monitoring, robust device management, and seamless integration across IoT solutions.

John Mathew, the CEO and the Chief Technology Architect of Cavli Wireless, remarked, “The introduction of the CQS315 and CQS325 modules at CAEV Expo 2025 accentuates Cavli's commitment to innovation in the IoT connectivity space. These modules combine the best in processing power, multimedia capabilities, and seamless connectivity to provide an ideal solution for Smart Automotive applications. By offering advanced features and the flexibility of Android/Linux operating systems, Cavli Wireless enables OEMs to deliver custom, high-performance solutions that will power the future of connected vehicle technologies.”

With the unveiling of the CQS315 and CQS325 modules at CAEV Expo 2025, Cavli Wireless continues to demonstrate its leadership in delivering reliable, scalable, and cost-effective connectivity solutions. These modules are poised to enhance a wide array of connected applications, driving the development of innovative IoT solutions for industries across the globe.

About Cavli Wireless

Cavli Wireless is a Cellular IoT module manufacturer that combines IoT connectivity and data management into one platform. Cavli designs and manufactures industrial-grade cellular IoT smart modules that improve equipment reliability and expedite application development processes. Cavli's smart cellular modules are equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM functionality that provides users with affordable global data pricing, simplified device management, and centralized subscription management through the proprietary cloud-based platform Cavli Hubble.

About CAEV Expo 2025

The CAEV Expo 2025, hosted in Bangalore, serves as a premier international hub for clean automotive technologies and electric vehicles, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals from around the world. This event offers a unique opportunity to explore the latest breakthroughs in electric vehicle technology, engage with experts through panels and keynote sessions, and connect with potential business partners and investors.

CONTACT:

Abhinand Dinesh, Sr. Associate - Corporate Marketing

Cavli Wireless

abhinand.dinesh@cavliwireless.com

+91-9605750306

https://www.cavliwireless.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61ef87f4-edfc-4959-b457-434fb5a36888

