Prospect Capital’s Credit Ratings Reaffirmed Investment Grade by Morningstar DBRS with Stable Trend

NEW YORK, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) ("Prospect", “our”, or “we”) today announced that Morningstar DBRS ("DBRS") has reaffirmed Prospect’s investment grade issuer and long term senior debt credit ratings at BBB(low), and assigned a revised trend of Stable.

"We are very pleased that Morningstar DBRS, which has rated Prospect for many years, has reaffirmed our investment grade credit ratings," said Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer at Prospect.

“Our strong business profile is supported by a multi-decade track record, over $21 billion invested across 400+ investments, $4.7 billion in cumulative principal bond repayments, diversified access to multiple capital markets including our $2.1 billion credit facility with 48 institutional banks, and disciplined deal execution with a less than 1% book to look ratio out of over 3,000 origination opportunities per annum," said Mr. Eliasek.

"With low 0.40x debt to equity leverage, high employee ownership, strong counterparty relationships, a majority senior secured loan book, low 0.4% nonaccruals, and a 13% unlevered investment level gross cash internal rate of return for exited investments as of our latest reporting period, we believe our platform is well-positioned for the future,” said Mr. Eliasek.

"Prospect Capital was recently named ‘One of the Best Places to Work in the Private Capital Industry’ by Mergers & Acquisitions, with our world-class team deserving the credit for delivering these positive results over many years," said Mr. Eliasek.

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect is a business development company lending to and investing in private businesses. Prospect’s investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Prospect has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Prospect has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

Internal Rate of Return (“IRR”) is the discount rate that makes the net present value of all cash flows related to a particular investment equal to zero. IRR is gross of general expenses not related to specific investments as these expenses are not allocable to specific investments. Investments are considered to be exited when the original investment objective has been achieved through the receipt of cash and/or non-cash consideration upon the repayment of a debt investment or sale of an investment or through the determination that no further consideration was collectible and, thus, a loss may have been realized. Prospect’s gross IRR calculations are unaudited. Information regarding internal rates of return are historical results relating to Prospect’s past performance and are not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured.

For further information, contact:

Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer

grier@prospectcap.com

Telephone (212) 448-0702

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.