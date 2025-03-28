Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

March 28, 2025

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Huibert Last Name(s) Vigeveno 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director Initial notification/amendments Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares Currency EUR Price €34.06236 Volume 20,848.82291 Total €710,160.1115 Aggregated information: Price €34.06236 Volume 20,848.82291 Total €710,160.1115 For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification. Date of Transaction March 26, 2025 Place of Transaction Amsterdam

Full breakdown of transaction

Total Quantity Price (€) Total for trade (€) 15,467.000000 34.06236 526842.522120 829.830319 34.06236 28265.979065 1,038.825910 34.06236 35384.862124 1,056.252850 34.06236 35978.464828 1,186.999400 34.06236 40432.000883 1,269.914430 34.06236 43256.282484

