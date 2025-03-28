Enlight Wins Israel’s First Ever Land Tender for an Integrated Data Center and Renewable Energy Facility in the Ashalim Region

Company secures strategic land to develop a pioneering data center in southern Israel, integrating renewable energy to support national infrastructure expansion

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (“Enlight”, "the Company”, NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT.TA), a leading renewable energy platform, announced today that it won an Israel Land Authority (ILA) tender to develop a state-of-the-art integrated data center and renewable energy complex on a 50-acre site in Ashalim, southern Israel. The Company plans to invest up to $1.1 billion in the project, which marks a major milestone in the expansion of data centers to southern Israel, contributing to the strategic national goal of relocating large electricity consumers to regions with renewable energy production.

There is enormous demand for new data centers in Israel, but most of them are concentrated in the central region, where there is a severe shortage of suitable land and power infrastructure. This region requires the costly transmission of electricity produced in the south to meet its growing energy needs. Ashalim, home to Israel's largest renewable energy hub with existing high-voltage transmission and communication networks, offers an ideal solution for large-scale data centers. Enlight views the ILA tender as a visionary step forward for Israel, and sees the award as a significant opportunity for the Company.

The solar generation and energy storage facility planned adjacent to the data center will help meet part of its electricity demand and reduce operating costs. By integrating a renewable energy facility with the data center, Enlight will leverage its expertise in energy development, construction, financing, and management, marking another milestone in Israel’s energy revolution. The integrated data, generation, and storage complex, which Enlight plans to build in accordance with the tender’s terms, will feature a 100 MW AC hourly consumption capacity.

Enlight is actively exploring additional opportunities in the expanding market of combined renewable energy and data center facilities, both in Israel and Europe.

Gilad Peled, GM of Enlight MENA: “Enlight is leading the integration of renewable energy into the growing data center sector. We believe that powering data centers with renewable energy is the right path to take, both as a national initiative and for us as a developer. Winning this tender will allow us to leverage our expertise in renewable energy and lead a national effort to develop data centers in southern Israel. This represents both an economic growth engine as well as a solution to the challenges and costs of electricity production and transmission into the country’s central region.”

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. The company’s portfolio is 30.2 FGW, out of which the mature portfolio is 8.6 FGW, and the operational portfolio is 3 FGW. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 10 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its U.S. IPO (Nasdaq: ENLT) in 2023. Learn more at www.enlightenergy.co.il.

