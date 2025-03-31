Dark Stores Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

Dark Store Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Dark Store Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Are we witnessing a major transformation in grocery shopping through Dark Stores?

The dark store market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It should scale from $23.33 billion in 2024 to $32.91 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 41.0%. Main drivers for this growth are rooted in the increase in online grocery shopping, the rise in popularity of e-commerce platforms, an increase in smartphone usage, growing demand for quick and efficient online shopping, and the impact of Covid-19.

Would the growth be sustained in the next few years?

Yes. The dark store market size is poised for an exponential growth over the next few years. By 2029, it is predicted to reach $128.78 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 40.7%. This growth during the forecast period stems from the rise of e-commerce platforms, urbanization trends, growing demand for grocery delivery, expansion of dark store services beyond grocery items, and rising demand for home delivery services. Notably, major trends in this period include advanced cold storage for perishables, automation and robotics, integration with advanced logistic systems, blockchain for supply chain transparency, voice-assisted picking, and augmented reality AR for in-store navigation.

Would online grocery shopping still dominate Dark Store Market's growth?

Absolutely. An increase in online grocery shopping is expected to be the major driving force of the dark store market. The convenience, time-saving aspect, advanced e-commerce technology, improved delivery, and a wider product range makes online grocery shopping more popular than ever. Dark stores enhance this shopping method by providing dedicated fulfillment centers that streamline inventory management and delivery efficiency. This ensures customers get faster and more accurate order fulfillment.

For instance, according to a July 2024 report by Mercatus Technologies Inc, a US-based software development company, U.S. online grocery sales soared to $7.7 billion in 2024, reflecting an 8.0% growth compared to 2023.

Who are the key players currently leading the Dark Store market?

Major companies operating in the dark store market include Walmart Inc., Amazoncom Inc., The Kroger Co, Albertsons Companies Inc, Auchan Retail International SA, Uber Technologies Inc., Zalando SE, BigBasket, Flipkart Internet Private Limited, Instacart, Deliveroo, Grab Holdings Limited, Wincanton plc, Swiggy, Wolt Enterprises Oy, Getir Perakende Lojistik AŞ, Zepto, Flink SE, Dunzo Daily, and Ola Foods Private Limited.

Could there possibly be emerging trends in the Dark Store Market?

Major companies in the dark store market are strategically developing innovative solutions such as shared micro-fulfillment networks. These enhancements aim for quicker delivery, reduced costs, and increased last-mile logistics efficiency. A shared micro-fulfillment network is a system where multiple e-commerce companies stock goods at a shared, centralized, automated fulfillment center enabling faster local deliveries. For instance, in August 2024, Delhivery Limited, an India-based logistics and supply chain company, launched a network of multi-tenant dark stores to ensure “rapid in-city delivery” for e-commerce companies.

What are the clear segments in this market?

The dark store market can be segmented by:

1 Category: Groceries, Meat, Dairy

2 Age Group: Children, Adults, Elderly

3 Ownership: Independently Owned Dark Stores, Chain-Owned Dark Stores

4 Distribution Channel: In-Store Pickup, Curbside Pickup, Home Delivery

Subsegments:

1 By Groceries: Packaged Foods, Beverages, Fresh Produce, Frozen Foods

2 By Meat: Poultry, Beef, Pork, Seafood

3 By Dairy: Milk And Milk Alternatives, Cheese, Yogurt, Butter, And Cream

What is the dominant region in the Dark Store market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share in the dark store market. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

