Key Market Driver In Cross-Border E-Commerce Logistics Industry 2025: Rising E-Commerce Popularity Fuels Growth

Cross-Border E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Cross-Border E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% off on Global Market Reports until March 31st! Use code FY25SAVE at checkout.

Intrigued by the swift rise of the cross-border e-commerce logistics market size?

With a growth from $86.45 billion in 2024 to an impressive $103.52 billion in 2025 and a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 19.7%, the cross-border e-commerce logistics market surge is noteworthy. Evidence of such growth in the historic period can be linked to the rapid expansion of online retail, an increasing number of online shoppers, the rise of mobile commerce, the growing e-commerce start-ups, and favorable trade regulations.

Could the growth trajectory continue in the next few years?

Forecasts suggest growth to $210.11 billion by 2029, propelled by a CAGR of 19.4%. Anticipated growth results from the rise of same-day and next-day delivery services, the rapid spread of fashion trends across borders, the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices, the adoption of blockchain technology in logistics, and the increasing proliferation of the internet. Key trends to watch out for include advancements in logistics technology, expansion of e-commerce platforms, integration of digital technologies, new product innovation, and integration of high-end technology.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21429&type=smp

What Drives The Cross-Border E-Commerce Logistics Market Growth?

E-commerce is rightly dubbed the future of retail, driving the growth of the cross-border e-commerce logistics market. The broad product selection, ability to shop 24/7 from any location, and often more competitive pricing than traditional retail make e-commerce increasingly popular. This popularity necessitates efficient logistics solutions to manage the complexities of international shipping, including customs clearance, regulatory compliance, and delivery to diverse global locations. The US retail e-commerce sales reaching $291.6 billion in the second quarter of 2024, a 6.7% rise from 2023, is testimony to this trend.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cross-border-e-commerce-logistics-global-market-report

Wondering who are the key industry players?

Major companies include Amazon.com Inc., Alibaba Group, DHL Group, United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corp., A.P. Moller - Maersk, Kuehne + Nagel Management AG, S.F. Holding Corporate, DSV A/S, DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics SA, Nippon Express, Geodis, XPO Logistics Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, SEKO Logistics, ModusLink, Global-e, Aramex PJSC, Samarkand Global, ezbuy. The competitive frontier isn't easy – companies are focusing on expanding e-commerce platforms, such as ocean shipping services, to optimize supply chain efficiency and meet growing global trade demands.

How Is The Cross-Border E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmented?

A glimpse into the market segmentation reveals that the cross-border e-commerce logistics market is categorized by Delivery Type into Standard and Same-Day Delivery. Services are divided into Transportation, Warehousing, and Other Services. End-Use segments include Apparels, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Food And Beverage, Other End-Users. The Standard Delivery subsegment consists of Economy, Express, and Freight Shipping while the Same-Day Delivery subsegment includes Urban, Regional, and International Expedited Delivery.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Cross-Border E-Commerce Logistics Market?

Geographically, Asia-Pacific had the lion's share in the cross-border e-commerce logistics market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions of focus in this market report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Subscription E-commerce Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/subscription-ecommerce-global-market-report

E-Commerce Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ecommerce-global-market-report

Consumer Electronics E-Commerce Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-electronics-ecommerce-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.