Minister Gayton McKenzie hands over sport facility, sport equipment and attire in Klawer, 29 Mar

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr. Gayton McKenzie will officially hand over the newly upgraded sports facility, along with sports equipment and attire, to the community of Klawer, Western Cape on 29 March 2025.

This revitalized facility is part of the Department’s nationwide initiative to construct, refurbish, and enhance sports infrastructure, ensuring greater access to quality sporting amenities for communities across South Africa.

The successful completion of this landmark project aligns with the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture’s commitment to expanding access to quality sports infrastructure in underserved communities across South Africa. Delivered as part of the Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG) programme, this initiative reflects the Department’s ongoing efforts to develop multipurpose sports facilities that promote inclusive participation in sport and recreational activities at the community level.

