MPD Arrests Suspect in New Jersey Avenue Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed carjacking in Northwest.

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, at approximately 8:24 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 1700 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest for a report of an armed carjacking. It was reported that while pumping gas, the victim was approached and assaulted by three suspects who pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the victim’s property and vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, 19-year-old Marquis Alston, of Northeast, was arrested pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant and charged with Armed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25010915

###