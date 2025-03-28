Concrete Floor Lamps and Side Tables Introduced by Home and Soul Furniture.

Concrete Side Tables Concrete Floor Lamp Black Penelope La Calla Floor Lamp White

Home and Soul Furniture introduces a new collection of Concrete Floor Lamps and Side Tables, blending design with sustainable materials for modern interiors.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home and Soul Furniture has launched a new collection of Concrete Floor Lamps and Concrete Side Tables , designed to combine modern aesthetics with sustainable craftsmanship. The pieces aim to provide functional, modern design options for contemporary living spaces.The Concrete Floor Lamps in black and white finishes offer minimalist yet bold designs, suitable for various interiors. The Penelope Floor Lamp features a black concrete base with a sleek, contemporary design, while the La Calla Floor Lamp is distinguished by a white concrete base with a slightly different form, offering a unique yet complementary aesthetic. Both floor lamps are crafted with durable concrete to provide long-lasting quality and refined elegance in residential or commercial settings.In addition, the new collection of Concrete Side Tables features several designs handcrafted from eco-friendly materials. The Diego Concrete Side Table in black provides sharp, clean lines, while the Jessica Concrete Side Table in white offer subtle sophistication. Our Salvadore Concrete Side Table in white offers a smooth finish. The Milly Concrete Side Table in white and Eden Concrete Side Table in black complete the collection, combining style with practicality. These side tables are designed to complement a range of interiors, providing an modern touch while serving as functional pieces for everyday use.All pieces are constructed from high-quality concrete, a sustainable material that enhances the durability and longevity of each piece of furniture. The designs are intended to integrate with various interior styles, from industrial to minimalist, offering a versatile and timeless appeal.About Home and Soul FurnitureHome and Soul Furniture is committed to offering a diverse range of high-quality, eco-friendly furniture and home decor. The company focuses on combining timeless design with sustainability, ensuring that each piece contributes to creating modern, functional, and responsible living spaces.For more information on the Concrete Floor Lamps and Side Tables, visit Home and Soul Dubai’s website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.