Appointment within the Societe Generale Group

Paris, 28 March 2025



Societe Generale announces the appointment of Alexis Kohler as Executive Vice President. He will join the Bank in June 2025 and will be a member of the Group Executive Committee.

Reporting to Slawomir Krupa, Chief Executive Officer, Alexis Kohler will have the following responsibilities:

As Chairman of Investment Banking, he will be responsible for leading Mergers & Acquisitions, Equity Capital Markets and Acquisition Finance activities, as well as coordinating coverage teams for large clients.

He will assist the Chief Executive Officer in implementing transformation programs within the firm.

Alexis Kohler will oversee the Group’s General Secretariat and the Human Resources and Communication departments.

Alexis Kohler will contribute to the Group’s success with his unique skill set, his extensive understanding of the global economy's dynamics and challenges across all sectoral, industrial and commercial dimensions, and his strong analytical capacity and outstanding dedication. Alexis Kohler’s appointment marks a new addition to Societe Generale’s leadership team, combining different and complementary skills and wide-ranging experiences, to the benefit of the competitiveness and sustainable performance of the bank.

Slawomir Krupa, Chief Executive Officer, comments: "I am delighted to welcome Alexis Kohler to the Executive Committee of Societe Generale. He will bring a wealth of talent, experience and commitment to our Group. His numerous qualities will be a key asset to foster our development in Investment Banking and continue the transformation journey of our firm, serving our 26 million clients across the world with the same passion we have shared for 160 years."

Biography

Alexis Kohler has been the General Secretary of the Presidency of the French Republic since 2017, after holding various senior positions at the French Ministry of Economy and Finance in Paris, with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington and the Finance Department of MSC. Alexis Kohler is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris, ESSEC and the Ecole Nationale d'Administration.





Members of the Group Executive Committee as of June 2025:

Slawomir Krupa , Chief Executive Officer

, Chief Executive Officer Pierre Palmieri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Alexis Kohler , Executive Vice President, Chairman of Investment Banking, also in charge of the Group General Secretary, Group Human Resources, Group Communication and the coordination of transformation programs

, Executive Vice President, Chairman of Investment Banking, also in charge of the Group General Secretary, Group Human Resources, Group Communication and the coordination of transformation programs Lubomira Rochet , Executive Vice President in charge of Retail Banking activities in France, Private Banking and Insurance, as well as the Group's Chief Operating Office

, Executive Vice President in charge of Retail Banking activities in France, Private Banking and Insurance, as well as the Group's Chief Operating Office Leopoldo Alvear , Group Chief Financial Officer

, Group Chief Financial Officer Anne-Christine Champion , Co-Head of Global Banking and Investor Solutions

, Co-Head of Global Banking and Investor Solutions Anne-Sophie Chauveau-Galas , Group Chief Human Resources Officer

, Group Chief Human Resources Officer Alexandre Fleury , Co-Head of Global Banking and Investor Solutions

, Co-Head of Global Banking and Investor Solutions Delphine Garcin-Meunier , Head of Mobility and International Retail Banking & Financial Services

, Head of Mobility and International Retail Banking & Financial Services Stéphane Landon , Group Chief Risk Officer

, Group Chief Risk Officer Laura Mather , Group Chief Operating Officer

, Group Chief Operating Officer Laetitia Maurel , Group Chief Communication Officer

, Group Chief Communication Officer Grégoire Simon-Barboux, Group Chief Compliance Officer

Societe Generale



Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with around 119,000 employees serving more than 26 million clients in 62 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.



The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance , with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank. Global Banking and Investor Solutions , a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.

, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.





Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.com website where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

