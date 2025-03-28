Bitget Wallet's Onchain Report: 46% Favor Crypto Payment for Speed, but Security Concern Slows Adoption

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has released its latest Onchain Report , revealing that 46% of users surveyed prefer crypto payments for speed, while 37% cite security risks as a key barrier. The global study, based on a survey of 4,599 users, uncovers how different regions and generations perceive crypto as a payment method, highlighting its potential and the obstacles that must be addressed for mainstream adoption.

Regional adoption trends show that Africa (52%) and Southeast Asia (51%) lead in demand for faster payments, driven by limited banking access and high remittance costs. Latin America (41%) faces significant concerns over transaction fees, as crypto is widely used for cross-border payments. Meanwhile, North America & Oceania (36%) focus on seamless global transactions, while privacy concerns drive adoption in the Middle East (38%) and Western Europe (35%). Across regions, limited merchant acceptance (31%) continues to be a major barrier, preventing crypto from being a widely used everyday payment method.

Generational differences reveal that Gen X (49%) prioritizes speed, while Millennials (42%) and Gen Z (39%) favor borderless transactions. Security concerns are highest among Gen X (42%), while Gen Z (36%) is more sensitive to transaction fees. While younger users are more willing to integrate crypto into their daily financial activities, usability challenges and a lack of financial infrastructure remain key hurdles for broader adoption.

To bridge these gaps, Bitget Wallet has launched PayFi initiatives, integrating earning, sending, and spending into a seamless onchain financial ecosystem within a single platform. Users can stake stablecoins across multiple blockchains to earn passive yield while maintaining full control over their assets, seamlessly transact with crypto payments, and spend directly within Bitget Wallet on everyday goods, services, and travel bookings. By combining DeFi-powered yield generation with real-world payment capabilities, Bitget Wallet is transforming crypto from a speculative asset into a practical financial tool for daily use, ensuring users can manage their entire financial journey in one place.

"Crypto payments are evolving, but for mainstream adoption, security, cost-efficiency, and usability must improve," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "With PayFi, we're redefining how people interact with digital assets — ensuring every transaction not only enables payments but also contributes to financial growth. By integrating crypto more seamlessly into everyday life, we aim to make digital finance truly accessible to billions worldwide."

